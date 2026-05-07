SATNUS Successfully Completes Fourth Flight Demonstration Campaign of the NGWS/FCAS Program, Validating Manned-Unmanned Teaming and Formation Flight Capabilities

The UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía flight control system, as a subcontractor to SATNUS, proved key to the success of the demonstration.

Madrid, 07 May, 2026. – Last March, the Spanish consortium SATNUS successfully completed the fourth flight demonstration campaign under Pillar 3 of the Next Generation Weapon System / Future Combat Air System (NGWS/FCAS) program, held at the INTA‑CEDEA facilities. The campaign comprised a total of nine flights aimed at verifying the flight control software dedicated to collaborative Manned‑Unmanned Teaming (MUT) operations, led by SATNUS and developed in cooperation with international partners Airbus GmbH and MBDA, and integrated into the Next Generation Autonomy Computer (NGAC). During these tests, the Remote Carriers were represented by both real and simulated platforms of the MCSD (Manned‑Unmanned Teaming & Common Systems Demonstrator).

During the campaign, key MUT functionalities were demonstrated, including formation flight, evasive maneuvers, collaborative navigation, mission replanning, and formation breakup, among other capabilities. Flights involved up to three real Remote Carriers operating simultaneously, supported by NAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s technological contribution in guidance, navigation and control (GNC) systems, which acted as a key enabler for the safe execution of the flight maneuvers carried out within the objectives defined by SATNUS under Pillar 3 of the NGWS/FCAS program.

The campaign concluded with the execution of flights 29, 30, and 31, in the presence of the Combined Project Team (CPT) and representatives from the National Program Offices of the three participating nations: Spain, France, and Germany.

Engineering teams from all SATNUS partner companies, including members from UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía, carried out highly specialized work to achieve this milestone, successfully meeting all established objectives. In this context, UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s contribution supported the proper execution of operations and helped validate the capabilities demonstrated throughout the campaign.

SATNUS has expressed its appreciation for the support and trust of the Spanish Armed Forces and the Spanish Ministry of Defence throughout the entire process and will continue advancing the development of capabilities within other NGWS/FCAS-related programs.

About UAV Navigation - Grupo Oesía

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía is a company specializing in the design of guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) solutions for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) since 2004. UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía's flight solutions are used by a wide range of leading aerospace manufacturers for a variety of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or "drones."

UAV Navigation is part of the Grupo Oesía, a Spanish multinational technology company dedicated to dual-use engineering, which develops and implements projects in 42 countries. It has 4,000 professionals in 20 corporate headquarters in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Throughout its 50 years of experience, it has innovated products and services that benefit millions of people around the world, with the aim of creating a better, more efficient, safer and sustainable world.

The industrial companies within the Grupo Oesía ecosystem are responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge technology for the Security, Defense, and Aerospace sectors, with a long track record of work in avionics for significant projects such as the Eurofighter EF-2000, A-400M, F-18, C-295, P3-B Orion, or MH-60R. The group is now involved in the most important UAV projects, including FCAS/NGWS, Eurodrone, and SIRTAP, among others. www.uavnavigation.com

More information: David Pinta ([email protected] / M. +34 633 113 943)