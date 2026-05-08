Xponential/MDEX 2026 MEDIA ADVISORY:

Booth #10016; May 11-14, 2024; Huntington Place, Detroit, MI

Paper Presentation: Monday, May 11 @ 3:30 pm; Room 140D

Applying MOSA to Uncrewed Vehicles by Leveraging VITA 90 (VNX+) and VITA 93 (QMC) Standards By: Mark Littlefield; Elma’s director of system products; Served as chair of VITA 93; editor of VITA 90, and chair of SOSA® Small Form Factors committee.

Uncrewed vehicles face severe space, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints, making modular, standards-based solutions increasingly important for reducing cost and accelerating deployment. Learn how VITA 90 (VNX+) and VITA 93 (QMC) are enabling MOSA-focused system integration, including benefits, tradeoffs, and key design considerations for autonomous platforms and sensor payloads.

In Booth #10016: Product Innovations & Technology Trends

VNX+ Early Access Reference Designs

As a new open standard for SWaP-constrained rugged compute applications, VNX+ is facilitating innovations in system development:

· Common Launch Tube Platform: Designed to fit 5" and 5.5" inside diameter (ID) tube envelopes

· Deployable Mini-ATR: Rugged, portable platform for field-deployable mission computing

· Lab Testing Platform: For internal card development and evaluation as well as payload integration (currently shipping)

Cisco-powered Security Deployed in Multiple UAV Programs

Incorporating Cisco IOS XE, which is recognized and accepted by the DoD for use in sensitive communications infrastructures, the enterprise-grade NetSys-5312 is a rugged Cisco IP router & switch with Firewall, PoE+ for mobile deployments where network topologies shift in real time.

Mission Ready & SOSA Aligned for Rapid Deployment

Engineered for MOSA, the MIL Rugged 1/2 ATR-3600S is a proven payload platform ideal for C5ISR, EW, SIGINT in SWaP-constrained avionics and ground applications.

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