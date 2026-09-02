Mouser Releases New Qorvo eBook on RF Solutions for Drones, SATCOM and IIoT Next-Generation Markets

September 2, 2026– Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, announces a new eBook in collaboration with Qorvo, exploring next-generation RF wireless designs for drones, satellite communications and industrial IoT. High-Performance RF Solutions for Agile New Markets addresses time-to-market pressures, coexistence issues, power-efficiency demands, and system complexity by leveraging wideband components and proven off-the-shelf solutions to enable more agile RF development.

Modern RF systems, from autonomous drones to satellite communications and industrial IoT, are increasingly shaped by demands for higher speed, greater flexibility, and rapid scalability. This eBook considers the shift from highly customized, application-specific architectures toward more agile development approaches that can keep pace with increasingly tight timelines.

Qorvo delivers industry-leading expertise and solutions that help designers address the challenges of modern RF systems. Their flexible portfolio includes high-Q BAW filters for managing coexistence and gallium arsenide (GaAs) heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBTs) that enable dynamic voltage scaling. By providing wideband products that make high performance more accessible, Qorvo is enabling the next generation of frequency-agile communications systems.

The QPA9510, available from Mouser, is a wideband, sub-1 GHz, high-efficiency power amplifier built with Qorvo's advanced GaAs technology. It delivers up to 34 dB of gain and can achieve a P1 dB output power of +35 dBm, while also offering flexible bias configuration options. This amplifier is intended for use in portable and long-range wireless communications such as public safety radios, RFID, IoT and telematics.

The Qorvo QPQ3550 high-performance bulk acoustic wave (BAW) bandpass filter is designed for operation across the 3.55 to 3.70 GHz range, targeting 3GPP Band 48 and the CBRS spectrum. Engineered for high performance, compact radio designs in 5G mMIMO networks, the QPQ3550 offers a wide 150 MHz bandwidth, low insertion loss of up to 2.7 dB, and excellent out‑of‑band rejection, making the filter well‑suited for small cell, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS radio deployments. With the combination of a compact size, high power handling, and industry‑leading filtering characteristics, the QPQ3550 provides an efficient, plug‑and‑play solution for next‑generation broadband, small cell, and FWA systems.

The QPL9058 is a high-linearity, ultra-low-noise amplifier housed in a compact 2 × 2 mm surface-mount package ideal for drone and satellite communications. Operating at 3.6 GHz, it typically delivers 18 dB of gain, a +36 dBm OIP3 at a 54-mA bias, and a low noise figure of 0.6 dB. Additionally, the device features an integrated power-down control function, making it well-suited for time-division duplexing (TDD) applications.

To read the new eBook, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/qorvo-high-performance-rf-solutions-for-agile-new-markets/.

Qorvo supplies innovative semiconductor solutions, including systems-level RF communications expertise, and offers customers a broad portfolio of products, many of which are highlighted in the eBook. To learn more about Qorvo products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/qorvo/.

To browse Mouser's extensive eBook library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]