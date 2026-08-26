STMicroelectronics' ST25R210 Universal NFC Reader, Now at Mouser, Enables High Performance in Cost-Sensitive NFC Applications

August 26, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the ST25R210 universal NFC reader from STMicroelectronics. Designed to deliver high performance in cost-sensitive applications, the ST25R210 NFC reader combines 1.6 W output power with improved low‑power card detection (LPCD) and high receiver sensitivity. The ST25R210 is Aliro-ready and ideal for NFC applications, including Ki kitchen wireless appliances, WPC Qi out-of-band (OOB) communication and card protection, and FeliCa readers/writers.

The ST25R210 NFC reader, now available from Mouser, offers an excellent read range and features improved LPCD, increasing the detection range in inductive wake-up mode. The IC includes an RC oscillator and a programmable timer to automatically scan for cards or other NFC-enabled devices when in wake-up mode. The high-sensitivity ST25R210 can suppress external noise from LCD screens and industrial applications, ensuring robust and stable performance even in noisy environments. The ST25R210 NFC reader also supports harsh conditions with reduced electromagnetic emissions.

The ST25R210 NFC reader offers an advanced analog front-end (AFE) and a highly integrated data framing system for NFC-A/B (ISO14443A/B), including bit rates up to 212 kbps for NFC-F (Felica™), NFC-V (ISO15693), and NFC-A/NFC-F in card emulation mode. With integrated RF features such as advanced antenna tuning (AAT), dynamic power output (DPO), and active wave shaping (AWS), the ST25R210 NFC reader shortens design cycles and helps designers achieve NFC Forum certification more quickly. The ST25R210 NFC reader operates across a wide power supply range (2.7V to 5.5V), ambient temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), and peripheral I/O voltage range (1.65V to 5.5V). The X-NUCLEO-NFC13A1 NFC card reader expansion board supports easy testing and evaluation when used along with a compatible STMicroelectronics STM32 Nucleo development board.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/stmicroelectronics/st-st25r210-universal-nfc-reader/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About STMicroelectronics

2026 - STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company and a leader in developing and delivering semiconductor solutions across the spectrum of microelectronics applications. An unrivaled combination of silicon and system expertise, manufacturing strength, Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio, and strategic partners positions, STMicroelectronics is at the forefront of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, and its products play a key role in enabling today's convergence trends.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

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