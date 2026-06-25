ATEK MIDAS: Redefining ASIC & MMIC Innovation Through Expertise, Vision, and Global Collaboration

In an industry where speed, precision, and innovation determine competitive advantage, ATEK MIDAS has emerged as one of the most compelling engineering success stories of the past decade. Founded in 2017 in Istanbul, Türkiye, the company was built on a bold idea: combine deep RF, microwave, and mixed signal IC expertise with a flexible, fabless model to deliver world class custom and standard semiconductor solutions.

Today, that vision is paying off.

A Foundation Built on Engineering Excellence

ATEK MIDAS was created by three industry veterans—Kagan Kaya, Ercan Altuntaş, and Altuğ Öz—whose backgrounds include leadership roles at Hittite Microwave, one of the most respected names in RF and microwave technology. Their mission was clear from the beginning: Partner closely with customers to design, prototype, and deliver advanced ASIC, RFIC, and MMIC solutions across a wide range of applications.

By leveraging leading global wafer foundries, ATEK MIDAS supports an impressive array of semiconductor technologies, including:

• SiGe BiCMOS

• RF CMOS

• SOI CMOS

• GaAs pHEMT & HBT

• GaN

This breadth allows the company to design “from antenna to digital,” covering virtually every circuit block in between.

A Portfolio Designed for Performance and Flexibility

ATEK MIDAS offers both standard products and fully custom IC development. Their catalog spans:

• LNAs, PAs, driver amplifiers

• Mixers, phase shifters, equalizers

• Tunable and fixed MMIC filters

• Switches, attenuators, passives

• Switchable filter banks operating from <1 MHz to 40 GHz

Their tunable and compact filter technologies, in particular, have become a standout differentiator in the market.

Beyond ICs: Full Design to Production Services

What truly sets ATEK MIDAS apart is its end to end engineering capability. The company supports customers through:

• Product concept development

• IC technology selection

• Schematic design & simulation

• Layout, DRC/LVS, parasitic extraction

• 3D EM & post layout simulation

• Prototype manufacturing and full scale production

Their 250 m² design and test facility includes measurement capability up to 44 GHz and environmental testing from –55°C to +125°C, enabling robust validation for both packaged and wafer level devices.

Custom Modules for High Performance Systems

ATEK MIDAS doesn’t stop at ICs. They also design custom RF and microwave modules—transceivers, converters, synthesizers, and frequency agile systems—optimized for SWaP C performance across DC to 50 GHz.

These solutions support demanding applications in:

• Satellite communications

• Telecommunications

• Aerospace & defense

• Test & measurement

A Growing Global Footprint with ATEK America

To expand its reach, ATEK MIDAS partners with seasoned technical manufacturers’ representatives worldwide. Most recently, the company partnered with ATEK America LLC to strengthen its North American sales channel and support network. Built with a strong focus on customer service and responsiveness, ATEK America strengthens ATEK MIDAS’ ability to support engineers, partners, and suppliers with faster engagement, closer collaboration, and expanded local resources.

Former Vino Waves principals Norm Hildreth and Vinny Cannistraro now serve as Managing Partners of ATEK America, bringing deep industry expertise and a continued commitment to helping customers succeed. This transition has been carefully structured to be seamless, ensuring uninterrupted relationships and an even higher level of support for existing customers, manufacturer representatives, and suppliers.

A Vision for the Future

In less than a decade, ATEK MIDAS has evolved from a bold idea into a global engineering force. Their combination of technical depth, customer centric collaboration, and passion for innovation positions them as a key player in the future of advanced analog, mixed signal, RF, and microwave semiconductor design.

As industries push toward higher frequencies, greater integration, and more complex system requirements, companies like ATEK MIDAS will be the ones shaping what’s possible. Learn more about ATEK MIDAS: https://atekmidas.com/

Blog Author Bio

Beth Hildreth is a seasoned RF Microwave industry veteran with over 20 years experience in the semiconductor industry. A marketing professional who truly enjoys helping RF companies meet their goals with extensive experience in marketing, communications, content creation and project management. Her philosophy involves a thorough, multi-faceted approach that delivers value increasing brand awareness, product visibility and revenue to successfully reaching objectives creatively, efficiently and effectively.