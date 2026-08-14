ATEK MIDAS and ATEK America Appoint Innovation Sales as Exclusive Technical Representative for the Rocky Mountain and Southwest Territories

ATEK MIDAS, a novel designer and supplier of high-performance mixed-signal silicon ASICs & RFICs and advanced GaAs & GaN MMICs, together with ATEK America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Innovation Sales as their exclusive technical representative serving customers throughout Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Southern Nevada, Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

Innovation Sales is a leading manufacturers' representative organization focused on advanced electronic components, subsystems, and technologies for aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, and scientific applications. The Innovation Sales team has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional technical expertise, responsive customer support, and deep relationships with key customers throughout the Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions and offices in Colorado, Utah, Arizona.

"We are excited to welcome Innovation Sales to our growing North American representative network," said Norm Hildreth, Managing Partner, ATEK America. "Their technical expertise, customer focus, and strong presence throughout the Rocky Mountain and Southwest region make them an excellent partner as we continue expanding support for customers developing next-generation aerospace, defense, communications, and commercial systems."

The appointment reflects ATEK MIDAS and ATEK America's continued commitment to expanding customer support and strengthening regional coverage throughout North America. Innovation Sales will provide technical sales support for ATEK MIDAS' growing portfolio of high-performance MMIC amplifiers, switches, attenuators, filters, mixers, frequency conversion products, and custom silicon and compound semiconductor solutions.

ATEK America, North American sales and applications partner for ATEK MIDAS, will provide Innovation Sales with sales, marketing, and technical support. ATEK America can be reached at [email protected]. ATEK MIDAS can be reached at [email protected]. Innovation Sales can be reached at [email protected].

ATEK MIDAS applies novel expertise, creativity, and passion to design high-performance analog, mixed-signal silicon ASICs & RFICs and advanced GaAs & GaN MMICs and Modules for Aerospace, Automotive, 5G/6G Telecom, Data Center, Defense, Industrial/IoT, Medical, Scientific, and Test & Measurement markets. We partner with our customers to provide focused custom IC design and development services delivering IP blocks, engineering prototypes, and turnkey production solutions, complemented by our line of standard MMIC products for communication and sensor applications to 100 GHz. Built with a strong focus on customer service and responsiveness, ATEK America strengthens ATEK MIDAS’ ability to support engineers, partners, and suppliers with faster engagement, closer collaboration, and expanded local resources in North America.

PR Contact

Beth Hildreth

VP of Marketing & Communications

978-376-7902

[email protected]