Cortec® Announces Stock Availability of Permanent ESD + Corrosion-Protection Bags for Electronics Packaging

Cortec® now offers stock sizes of VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD bags for immediate distribution.

Corrosion solutions manufacturer Cortec® Corporation has announced that dependable antistatic packaging is within easy reach thanks to VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Films & Bags, now available in several stock sizes. For cents on the dollar, each bag represents a quick, reliable method of protecting sensitive electronics from static discharge damage during shipping, handling, and storage. A special bonus is the added multi-metal corrosion protection from Cortec’s VpCI® technology.

Developed to Meet the Needs of a Leading Electronics Distributor

Cortec® optimized these two-in-one ESD/corrosion protection bags in the last decade at the request of a leading North American electronics distributor. Interested in the idea of dual ESD/VpCI® bags, the client expressed interest in upgrading from traditional “pink poly” (which contains a humidity-dependent migratory ESD additive that quickly fades over time) to “permanent” ESD for more reliable long-term ESD protection. Cortec® responded with VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD bags, which the client has used for several years.

Multiple Stock Sizes Available Through Cortec® and Participating Distributors

These custom bags are now available in four stock sizes for immediate distribution from Cortec® Corporation:

· 4 x 5 inch (102 x 127 mm) 3 mil (76 µm) bags with zipper closure

· 10 x 12 inch (254 x 305 mm) 3 mil (76 µm) bags with zipper closure

· 12 x 18 inch (305 x 457 mm) 4 mil (102 µm) bags with zipper closure

· 18 x 24 inch (457 x 610 mm) 4 mil (102 µm) bags with zipper closure

Demonstrated Reliability vs. Inconsistent Antistatic Alternatives

Recent quality control (QC) testing at Cortec® Advanced Films (CAF) demonstrated the inconsistency and unpredictably of antistatic protection on several brands of “pink poly” randomly ordered online. Most bags failed ANSI/ESD STM11.11 surface resistance requirements of <1×10¹¹ ohms on one or both sides. In contrast, VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD scored multiple times better, demonstrating an extremely high level of antistatic reliability.

Surface Resistance Testing Results at 74 °F (23 °C), 16% RH* ANSI/ESD STM11.11 Requirements: <1×10¹¹ ohms at 74 °F (23 °C), 12% RH Brand One (Pink Poly) Brand Two (Pink Poly) Brand Three (Pink Poly) Brand Four (Pink Poly) Brand Five (Pink Poly) VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD External Surface Resistance (ohms) 3.30x108 (pass) 6.16x1011 (fail) 8.55x1011 (fail) 2.10x1011 (fail) 9.16x1010 (pass) 9.60x108 (pass) Internal Surface Resistance (ohms) 1.86x1011 (fail) Over limit (fail) 2.19x1011 (fail) 2.54x1011 (fail) 3.46x1011 (fail) 1.76x109 (pass)

* Actual standard specifies 12% RH (relative humidity). These bags were tested slightly higher to simulate actual customer experience, giving them a better chance of success.

Opportune Time to Test Permanent ESD Packaging Solutions

Electronics packaging is not an area where manufacturers and distributors want to take chances. VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD bags offer a reliable, readily available next-generation solution for electronics packaging, effective not only against corrosion, but offering antistatic protection that lasts the lifetime of the film. With multiple sizes in stock, now is an excellent time to do a trial order on these innovative packaging materials. For more product performance and ordering details, visit cortecvci.com and contact a Cortec® rep.

Cortec® Corporation is the global leader in innovative, environmentally responsible VpCI® and MCI® corrosion control technologies for packaging, metalworking, construction, electronics, water treatment, oil & gas, and other industries. Our relentless dedication to sustainability, quality, service, and support is unmatched in the industry. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Cortec® manufactures over 400 products distributed worldwide. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified. Cortec® website: http://www.cortecvci.com. Phone: 1-800-426-7832.