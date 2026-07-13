Mouser Electronics and Parker Chomerics Announce Global Distribution Agreement

July 13, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, announces a global distribution agreement with Parker Chomerics, a leading manufacturer of high-performance thermal interface materials (TIMs) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions. Parker Chomerics provides advanced solutions for heat management and signal integrity, supporting electronic systems across aerospace, transportation, telecom, and automotive industries.

Parker Chomerics' THERM-A-GAP® GEL 75, now available from Mouser, is a high-performance, single-component, dispensable thermal interface material with a thermal conductivity of 7.5 watts per meter Kelvin (W/m K). It is designed to efficiently transfer heat from electronic components to a heat sink or enclosure. The material features a thick, paste-like consistency that allows for precise dispensing and application at varying thicknesses to meet specific requirements. It requires minimal compressive force to conform during assembly, reducing stress on components, solder joints, and leads. THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 doesn't require secondary curing, making it ideal for automated dispensing machines and field repair situations.

The THERM-A-GAP PAD® 60 is a high-performance, thermally conductive gap-filler pad with a thermal conductivity of 6.0 W/m K. It is designed to deliver efficient heat transfer while maintaining low compression forces and good conformability between mating surfaces. The THERM-A-GAP PAD 60 combines strong thermal conductivity with excellent conformability and very low outgassing, creating a reliable thermal interface between heat sinks and electronic components, even in applications with uneven surfaces, air gaps, or rough textures. The "A" variant of these gap pads has an aluminum foil carrier with pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) for permanent attachment.

For applications and industries that only require a moderate level of thermal performance in electronic device designs, Parker Chomerics offers the THERM-A-GAP® PAD 30. These gap pads provide 3.2 W/m K thermal conductivity, along with a low Shore 00 hardness of 30, enabling them to maintain conformability on uneven mating surfaces, in air gaps, or where rough surface texture is a concern. The THERM-A-GAP PAD 30 series also includes an "A" variant with an aluminum foil carrier with PSA for permanent attachment.

The SOFT-SHIELD® 3500 fabric-over-foam (FoF) EMI shielding gaskets are designed as low-compression solutions for indoor use. Supplied in strip form, SOFT-SHIELD 3500 is well-suited for both EMI shielding and electrical grounding in applications involving shear and compression. These gaskets are available in strip form with or without adhesive in a variety of profiles/cross-sections, including rectangle, C-fold, D-shape, P-shape, knife-edge, and stealth. By integrating the conductivity of a metalized fabric with the flexibility of a foam core, the SOFT-SHIELD 3500 gaskets deliver reliable shielding performance while maintaining durability throughout the equipment's lifespan.

To learn more about Parker Chomerics products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/parker-chomerics/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Parker Chomerics

2026 - Parker Chomerics is a world leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance materials and solutions that enable engineering breakthroughs in electronics technology. With deep expertise in material science and process innovation, Chomerics provides advanced EMI shielding, thermal management, engineered plastics, and metal-based assembly solutions for demanding industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics applications.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]