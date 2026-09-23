Mouser Sponsors All About Circuits' Virtual Summit Series

September 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces that it is a major sponsor of The 2026 All About Circuits Summit Series, an online industry event featuring live sessions from experts. The free summit is the largest virtual event for electrical engineers, delivering highly relevant, theme-focused engineering content across four Wednesdays in October on EETech's flagship site, All About Circuits, in partnership with electronica.

"We are excited to support this industry-leading virtual summit," said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mouser. "Through events like this, Mouser, All About Circuits, and electronica help engineers and designers stay ahead by providing live access to industry experts and the newest technologies, products, and trends transforming the future of electronics."

Each week is dedicated to a specific engineering theme, with content published throughout the week.

October 7 - Data Centers and AI Computing

October 14 - Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace

October 21 - Autonomous Systems and Intelligent Sensing

October 28 - Edge AI and Embedded Systems

Mouser-sponsored keynotes and sessions include:

Industrial Connectivity: Applications Driving the Next Wave of Growth

October 14

Michelle Reynolds, Automation Connectivity Director for the Molex Industrial Solutions Business Unit (ISBU), explores how industrial connectivity supports reliable power, signal, and data solutions as connected operations expand beyond the factory floor.

Michelle Reynolds, Automation Connectivity Director for the Molex Industrial Solutions Business Unit (ISBU), explores how industrial connectivity supports reliable power, signal, and data solutions as connected operations expand beyond the factory floor. Connecting Physical AI: Interconnect and Antenna Solutions for Humanoid Robots

October 21

Join Thomas Schleef, Solutions Architect for TE Connectivity, as he breaks down robotics system by system to examine key connectivity challenges and design approaches across vision, control, power distribution, and movement.

Visitors to Mouser's digital booth can find inspiration for their next project through the newest products and technologies, along with technical resources. The Mouser booth will also have information on the latest Empowering Innovation Together™ series, covering the hottest engineering topics shaping the future, plus Mouser's Industrial Automation products and technical resources. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 11 by registering for a Mouser-sponsored keynote or live session.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/summitseries2026/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]