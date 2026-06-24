Mouser Electronics Recognized with More Than 25 Awards for Distribution Excellence from Electronic Component Manufacturers

June 24, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce that it has received more than 25 top business awards from its manufacturer partners for exemplary performance during 2025, including a number of Distributor of the Year Awards.

"Recognition from our manufacturers is earned through consistent execution and deep commitment to service. These awards highlight the outstanding work of our global team—whose focus on quality, responsiveness, and innovation continues to stand apart in the market," said Kristin Schuetter, Senior Vice President of Products, Mouser Electronics. "From the Mouser team, we say thank you to these valued manufacturer partners who work hard every day, ensuring that we have their innovative, new products to distribute."

Performance awards for excellence in 2025 include:

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/industry-awards/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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