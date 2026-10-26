Mouser Roadshow Brazil 2026 in Campinas, São Paulo, Focuses on Industry, Energy, AgroTech and Security

October 26, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announces it will host the Roadshow Brazil 2026 on November 12, at Hotel Melia, Campinas, São Paulo. The in-person event, free for qualified attendees, showcases the latest technological innovations and fosters direct contact between leading electronics manufacturers and Brazilian developers

The Mouser Roadshow Brazil will bring together industry experts, leading global manufacturers, and engineers to discuss the technologies shaping the future of advanced industrial systems, Internet of Things (IoT), AgroTech, energy management, security and critical infrastructure, and industrial automation. It will feature exhibits, expert-led lectures, special presentations, and the opportunity to network with other engineering professionals. In addition to the exhibitions and lectures, participants will have the chance to interact with speakers and exhibitors during coffee breaks.

Representatives from Mouser will provide insights into the latest products, advancements, and component innovations from leading manufacturer partners. Attendees can learn how Mouser offers exclusive insights into technologies and applications through the Empowering Innovation Together™ series, which features podcasts and articles on the hottest engineering topics shaping design. Mouser representatives will also be available to discuss Mouser's informative eBooks, newsletters and new product emails, and technical resource library. Visitors to the Mouser event can also enter for a chance to win a Turtlebox Ranger Waterproof Bluetooth® Speaker.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/roadshow-campinas-2026/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]