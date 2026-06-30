New Mouser eBook Explores AI-Enabled Embedded Design Using the Popular Arduino UNO Q Board

June 30, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, today announces a new eBook in collaboration with Arduino – From Blink to Think: How Arduino UNO Q Helps Designers Go from Idea to Intelligent Product.

As embedded systems increasingly require AI inference, computer vision, advanced connectivity, and real-time data processing, engineering teams are often forced to choose between the simplicity of microcontroller development and the complexity of Linux-based edge computing platforms. This can create development bottlenecks that lead to significant hardware and software redesigns. The new eBook explores how developers can bridge this gap using the UNO Q platform, enabling a smoother transition from proof-of-concept designs to intelligent edge products.

The UNO Q combines a Linux-capable microprocessor with a dedicated real-time microcontroller in the familiar UNO form factor. This dual-brain architecture enables developers to implement AI workloads, computer vision, and advanced software applications while maintaining deterministic control of sensors, actuators, and other time-critical functions.

The eBook brings together perspectives from product leaders, embedded software developers, AI engineers, educators, and robotics specialists to examine the challenges of developing increasingly intelligent embedded systems and the tools available to simplify that process. Through interviews, technical discussions, and practical application scenarios, the eBook highlights how engineers can leverage the UNO Q platform, Arduino® App Lab environment, and Arduino® Bridge Library to combine a Debian Linux environment with real-time control. It also examines rapid AI prototyping, computer vision integration, and the transition from proof of concept to production.

Key topics covered in the eBook include:

Designing intelligent systems using hybrid microprocessor/microcontroller architectures

Integrating AI inference and computer vision into embedded designs

Combining Python, C++, Debian Linux development workflows with Arduino App Lab

Preserving existing Arduino codebases, shields, and development investments while scaling to more advanced systems

Applying the UNO Q platform across maker, educational, and professional development environments

Creating a practical pathway from proof of concept to production-ready products using the Arduino open-source hardware ecosystem

To download and read the new eBook, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/arduino-from-blink-to-think-uno-q-helps-designers-go-from-idea-to-intelligent-product/. To browse Mouser's extensive eBook library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/.

For more Mouser news and the latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Arduino

2026 - Arduino (a Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. company) is a leading open-source hardware and software provider and an accessible platform for creating interactive projects. With an estimated 33 million active users, the Arduino ecosystem has expanded over 20 years to address new demands and challenges, offering products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. With the Pro range, Arduino supports companies that are interested in going beyond the concept and rapid prototyping phase, to start mass production with the support of a qualified industrial partner and high-performance technological solutions.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For press inquiries, contact:

Janice Fenton

Originality B2B Account Director

+44 (0) 7984 077330

[email protected]

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

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