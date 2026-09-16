All About Circuits Summit Series 2026
Key Highlights
- Free 4-day virtual summit held every Wednesday in October, focusing on key industry themes.
- Features expert keynotes, technical sessions, and digital content tailored for electrical engineers and professionals.
- Includes a virtual booth with additional technical resources and product information.
- Themes cover Data Centers & AI Computing, Industrial & Automotive, Autonomous Systems, and Edge AI.
- Partnered with electronica to bring industry-leading insights and innovations directly to attendees.
Virtual Event Series | Every Wednesday in October
Join Mouser every Wednesday this October for the All About Circuits Summit Series—a free, 4-day virtual summit for electrical engineers and industry professionals, in partnership with electronica. Each week spotlights a new theme, with expert keynotes, sessions, digital content and more. Plus, visitors can check out Mouser’s virtual booth for even more technical resources. Tune in to the following themes:
- October 7 - Data Centers and AI Computing
- October 14 - Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace
- October 21 - Autonomous Systems and Intelligent Sensing
- October 28 - Edge AI and Embedded Systems
Register for a Mouser-sponsored keynote or live session for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 11 ($430 value).
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