All About Circuits Summit Series 2026

Join Mouser’s free weekly virtual summit this October, featuring expert keynotes, sessions, and digital content on topics like AI, industrial automation, and embedded systems, with a virtual booth for resources.
Related To: 
Sept. 16, 2026
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Key Highlights

  • Free 4-day virtual summit held every Wednesday in October, focusing on key industry themes.
  • Features expert keynotes, technical sessions, and digital content tailored for electrical engineers and professionals.
  • Includes a virtual booth with additional technical resources and product information.
  • Themes cover Data Centers & AI Computing, Industrial & Automotive, Autonomous Systems, and Edge AI.
  • Partnered with electronica to bring industry-leading insights and innovations directly to attendees.
Courtesy of Mouser
All About Circuits Summit Series 2026

Virtual Event Series | Every Wednesday in October

Join Mouser every Wednesday this October for the All About Circuits Summit Series—a free, 4-day virtual summit for electrical engineers and industry professionals, in partnership with electronica. Each week spotlights a new theme, with expert keynotes, sessions, digital content and more. Plus, visitors can check out Mouser’s virtual booth for even more technical resources. Tune in to the following themes:

  • October 7 - Data Centers and AI Computing
  • October 14 - Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace
  • October 21 - Autonomous Systems and Intelligent Sensing
  • October 28 - Edge AI and Embedded Systems

Register for a Mouser-sponsored keynote or live session for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 11 ($430 value).

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