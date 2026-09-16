All About Circuits Summit Series 2026

Virtual Event Series | Every Wednesday in October

Join Mouser every Wednesday this October for the All About Circuits Summit Series—a free, 4-day virtual summit for electrical engineers and industry professionals, in partnership with electronica. Each week spotlights a new theme, with expert keynotes, sessions, digital content and more. Plus, visitors can check out Mouser’s virtual booth for even more technical resources. Tune in to the following themes:

October 7 - Data Centers and AI Computing

- Data Centers and AI Computing October 14 - Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace

- Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace October 21 - Autonomous Systems and Intelligent Sensing

- Autonomous Systems and Intelligent Sensing October 28 - Edge AI and Embedded Systems

Register for a Mouser-sponsored keynote or live session for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 11 ($430 value).

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