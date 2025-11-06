Making the case for AMRs in connected operations

Ready to bring autonomy and efficiency to your production floor? Join OTTO by Rockwell Automation for a live, expert-led session designed to help manufacturers confidently take the first step in their autonomous mobile robot (AMR) journey.
On November 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET, discover how leading manufacturers are connecting AMRs with centralized control systems to move materials more efficiently and reduce downtime.
In this 45-minute webinar you’ll learn:
- Proven strategies for integrating AMRs into existing operations
- How to evaluate AMR vendors and technology for long-term success
- Practical steps to begin your automation journey with confidence
