Modelithics Welcomes CML Micro as a Sponsoring MVP

Tampa, Florida (November 12, 2025) – Modelithics®, the leading source of scalable and highly accurate linear and non-linear RF/microwave simulation models, is pleased to welcome CML Micro into the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program at the Sponsoring level. CML Micro is a world leader in the design, development and supply of mixed signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. CML Micro offers a wide range of products, including microwave and mmWave devices and MMICs, RF transceivers, baseband processors, data controllers, and interface devices, which are used in various applications such as Critical Communications, Satellite and Network Infrastructure.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, CML Micro and Modelithics are collaborating to accelerate the product development process for today’s design engineers by providing world-class data along with highly accurate and scalable models. Modelithics already has a number of models available for CML Micro transistors (originally manufactured by Microwave Technology). With this collaboration, new nonlinear models will be developed for three (3) CML Micro amplifiers: CMX90A006, CMX90A007, and CMX90A009. The CMX90A007 is a high gain two-stage GaAs HBT driver amplifier in a plastic QFN package, delivering +33.5 dBm (2.2 W) of output power with >50 % efficiency at 435 MHz and 7.4 V. The CMX90A009 is a high efficiency single-stage GaAs HBT power amplifier in thermally enhanced DFN package. The CMX90A006 is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier in QFN package, delivering +33 dBm of output power at 1 dB gain compression over the frequency range of 860 – 930 MHz, applicable to license-free bands. Upon development, the models will be included in the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Keysight Advanced Design System and Cadence® AWR Design Environment®.

As a Sponsoring MVP, CML Micro is sponsoring FREE 90-day use of all available Modelithics models for CML Micro components. Visit www.modelithics.com/mvp for more information or to request free use of the Modelithics models for the CML Micro amplifiers and power transistors. For those interested in long-term use of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, please visit: www.modelithics.com/model or contact [email protected].