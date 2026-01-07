Now Available! The v25.8 of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Keysight ADS

Tampa, Florida (January 6, 2026) – Modelithics®, is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library v25.8 for Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System (ADS). This release includes new scalable models for seven vendors, representing over 250 components. This new release is compatible with Keysight ADS 2026 Update 1 and is also backwards compatible with older Keysight ADS versions. The Modelithics COMPLETE Library represents over 29,000 components from over 80 manufacturers.

This release includes a new Microwave Global Models™ for capacitors from Kyocera-AVX and Murata and for inductors from Coilcraft, Knowles, and TDK. In addition, new Microwave Global Models for resistors from Susumu and an attenuator for Smiths Interconnect TSXWB have been added. These models are validated up to 67 GHz. These Microwave Global Models include Modelithics advanced model features, including part-value-scaling, substrate-scaling-, as well pad-geometry-scaling. The models also facilitate pad de-embedding, making them ideal for accurate EM/Circuit co-simulations.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for many manufacturer components are available, including the new Coilcraft, Knowles, Kyocera-AVX and Susumu component models. For more information or to request free use of the models for components from these and other MVP, please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v25.8 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/ads.

About Modelithics, Inc.

Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, containing highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ , and advanced behavioral models for a multitude of commercially available passive component families, as well as non-linear diode models, non-linear transistor models, and system-level component models. Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics product offerings, which support multiple EDA software platforms, also include the Modelithics mmWave Library, Modelithics System Components Library™ the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, and System Components Library are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under the sponsorship of Qorvo®. Modelithics also offers a Standard and Custom Test Fixture and Accessory Product Line, for a family of thin film Probe Point™ Alumina substrate fixtures compatible with RF probing.