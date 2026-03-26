Now Available - Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v26.0 for Ansys HFSS

Tampa, Florida (March 26, 2026) – Modelithics® is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys HFSS™ simulation software — now part of the Synopsys portfolio. This release includes over 60 new models that represent 2,600 components. With this release, the COMPLETE+3D Library for HFSS now represents over 30,000 components by way of equivalent-circuit models. In addition, approximately 7,700 components are represented by way of Modelithics growing library of 3D EM and 3D Brick EM™ models that are suitable for full-wave electromagnetic simulations. This release is compatible with HFSS 2026 R1 and is backwards compatible with older versions of HFSS.

Introduced with this release is a new feature for High Performance Computing (HPC) Licensing. The new HPC license feature allows a single license seat to be used concurrently across multiple machines while running simulations. This enables users to batch and distribute simulation workloads without requiring additional license seats for each machine. HPC licensing is supported for both Modelithics floating and cloud-based licenses.

3D Brick EM models have been added for Amotech, Kyocera-AVX, Murata and Yageo capacitors as well as a for a Macom diode MADP000907-14020, which is validated up to 110 GHz. Additionally, a new 3D EM model for Piconics MK Series inductor has been added. This model includes Modelithics advanced model feature Part Value scalability and is validated up to 67 GHz.

Also included in this release are 43 new Microwave Global Models™ for Amotech, Coilcraft, Dalicap, International Manufacturing Services (IMS), Knowles, Kyocera-AVX, Murata, Susumu, TDK and Vishay. These models include advanced model features, including Part Value scaling, substrate scaling, pad scaling, orientation selectable as well as being validated up to 110 GHz. In addition, with the release are new non-linear diode models for Infineon, Macom, Microsemi, Skyworks and Toshiba.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for MVP components are available for Amotech, Coilcraft, Dalicap, International Manufacturing Services (IMS), Knowles, Kyocera-AVX, Macom and Vishay. For more information or to request a free use of the new models for the MVP parts as well as other available Modelithics MVP models, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v26.0 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at http://www.modelithics.com/mvp/HFSS.