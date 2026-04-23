Modelithics Announces New v26.1 Release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Keysight ADS

Tampa, Florida (April 22, 2026) – Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to announce release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library version 26.1 for Keysight Advanced Design System (ADS). This update delivers a significant expansion of high‑accuracy simulation models, along with compatibility for the newest ADS platform releases, reinforcing Modelithics’ commitment to providing the industry’s most comprehensive and advanced RF and microwave modeling solutions. The COMPLETE Library now represents 31,000+ components from 86 leading manufacturers. In addition, the v26.1 release brings expanded compatibility with the latest versions of Keysight ADS. The COMPLETE Library is now compatible with ADS 2026 Update 2.

The v26.1 includes six newly added Coilcraft inductor models covering wide part‑value ranges and supporting maximum validated frequencies as high as 67 GHz for specific series. It also adds a new Dalicap capacitor model, DLC85C, which represents capacitance values from 0.1 pF to 1000 pF and offers frequency validation through 30 GHz, along with orientation‑selectable features. Additionally, four new Vishay resistor models are included, supporting extensive resistance ranges , some with measurement validations through 115 GHz. These new Microwave Global Models™ incorporate Modelithics’ advanced features such as substrate scaling, pad scaling, and high‑order resonant behavior, all derived from precision impedance and S‑parameter measurements.

The release also expands new models for system component models, including five new Knowles resonator models, with operating frequencies between 5 GHz and 8 GHz. In addition, a new non-linear X-Parameters-based behavioral model for the Mini‑Circuits PMA1‑14LN+ amplifier has been introduced. This model provides measurement validated linear accuracy through 14 GHz, with non-linear validations through 12 GHz, further strengthening the library’s capabilities for system‑level design and simulation.

With these additions, Modelithics continues its mission to provide the highest caliber of measurement‑based, scalable models that reduce design iterations, improve accuracy, and ultimately accelerate RF and microwave product development. The v26.1 release further solidifies the Modelithics COMPLETE Library as an indispensable resource for engineers seeking reliable, repeatable, and fully characterized component models for advanced simulation workflows.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v26.1 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/ADS.