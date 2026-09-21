Modelithics Releases COMPLETE+3D Library v26.3 for Ansys HFSS, Expanding High-Accuracy RF and Microwave Model Coverage with Over 100 New Models

Tampa, Florida (September 21, 2026) – Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v26.3 for Ansys HFSS. This release includes the addition of over 100 new models, representing approximately 650 individual devices, including across passive, system-level, and 3D component model categories while extending compatibility through Ansys HFSS 2026 R2.

Version 26.3 expands the Modelithics 3D Library with 24 new Murata inductor models and new TTM Technologies coupler and resistor models for full-wave electromagnetic simulation workflows. These 3D models are validated against precision measurements and can be used independently of specific substrate definitions to support advanced HFSS EM analysis.

The release also significantly expands the Modelithics passive component portfolio with new substrate- and part-value-scalable Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from industry-leading manufacturers. New capacitor models have been added for Kyocera-AVX, Cornell Dubilier, Murata, and Knowles-Syfer. New Microwave Global inductor models from Coilcraft, Gowanda, Murata, Piconics, and Vanguard provide coverage across a broad range of package styles, substrates, part-values, and frequency ranges. The release also introduces new Microwave Global resistor models from IMS, SOTA, TTM Technologies, and Vishay, further strengthening the library's support for high-frequency circuit and subsystem design. By combining measurement-based Modelithics models with Ansys HFSS full-wave electromagnetics simulation, designers can improve model accuracy and streamline RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave design validation.

The COMPLETE+3D Library's growing collection of system component level models has also been expanded with new amplifier models from Analog Devices, Guerrilla RF, and Mini-Circuits. In addition, new attenuator models from Aeroflex and Smiths Interconnect, coupler models from MACOM, Mini-Circuits, and TTM Technologies, splitter models from IMS, MACOM, Mini-Circuits, and Smiths Interconnect, and transformer models from MACOM, Mini-Circuits, and Vanguard are now available. The release also includes new Mini-Circuits filter models, broadening support for complete RF and microwave signal-chain simulation.

The Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v26.3 for HFSS is available immediately. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/HFSS.