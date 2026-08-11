Mouser Explores the Future of Quantum Computing and Its Potential to Transform Engineering

August 11, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced the latest installment of its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, A Quantum Leap in Computer Processing. This installment explores the emerging field of quantum computing and examines how the principles of quantum mechanics could unlock new computational capabilities for solving problems that remain difficult for conventional computing architectures.

Unlike traditional computers, quantum computers leverage quantum-mechanical phenomena, such as superposition, entanglement, and interference, to perform calculations in fundamentally different ways. While today's quantum systems still face challenges with error rates and scalability, rapid advances in qubit development and quantum error correction are bringing the technology closer to practical applications. Engineers and researchers are exploring the potential of quantum computing to accelerate advances in optimization, materials discovery, artificial intelligence, cryptography, and drug development. This EIT series brings together industry experts, educational resources, and real-world use cases to help engineers prepare for the next generation of computing innovation.

"Quantum computing represents one of the most exciting frontiers in modern engineering," said Jeff Newell, President of Mouser. " This technology, while still evolving, has the potential to redefine what is computationally possible. Through this installment of Empowering Innovation Together, engineers can get a better understanding of both the promise and the practical realities of quantum systems as they move from research labs toward real-world applications."

In The Tech Between Us podcast, Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser, is joined by Daniel Gottesman, physicist, pioneer in quantum error correction, and Brin Family Endowed Professor of Theoretical Computer Science at the University of Maryland. Together, they explore the foundational concepts of quantum computing while discussing current hardware architectures, key technical challenges, and the field's future trajectory.

"Quantum computing is often discussed as a future technology, but significant engineering progress is happening today," said Yin. "In this episode, we unpack what quantum computers can realistically do, the hurdles that remain, and how advances in areas such as quantum error correction are helping move the technology closer to meaningful real-world impact."

In addition to the podcast, the EIT series includes an in-depth video, technical articles, a topic-related infographic, and subscriber-exclusive content examining the state of quantum computing and its emerging applications. Featured resources include an exploration of qubits, Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) systems, error correction, optimization, AI/ML, and post-quantum security. Readers will also have access to a case study examining how quantum annealers are accelerating drug discovery by enabling researchers to explore vast chemical design spaces more efficiently. By examining both the opportunities and limitations of quantum technologies, the series provides engineers with valuable insights into one of the most transformative areas of computing research.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the most recognized educational programs in the electronic components industry. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/quantum-computing/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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