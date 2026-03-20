Power, Automotive and RF Testing

Ironwood Electronics introduces its new Raptor line of ATE (automatic test equipment) test contactors. Configured as quickly replaceable cartridges, a first for ATE applications, the cartridges utilize Ironwood’s proprietary lamination technology for increased precision, enhanced convenience, and increased Mean Time Between Assist (MTBA).

PicoRaptor high-performance rigid contact pins provide both high bandwidth and high insertion count. A single P elastomer is utilized for consistent contact force between the load board and the DUT, while still allowing for a slight wiping action. When combined with the proprietary Advanced Contact Finish (ACF), a stable Cres is achieved with minimal solder migration and prolonged load board life.



PowerRaptor a cantilever contact designed for power and automotive applications, configurable as kelvin, selectable kelvin or non-kelvin. The cantilever has an option to be designed for with Airtherm that conditions your pins to temperature quickly and accurately. PowerRaptor has a contact wipe to keep your Cres stable.



Designed for efficiency, Ironwood’s cartridge approach reduces the overall cost of test – simply remove the alignment plate to replace the cartridge while leaving the frame in place, and resume testing.



The PicoRaptor is Available in both 1mm and 2mm contacts for use with peripheral pad devices and start at 0.30mm pitch.

For more details, visit: https://www.ironwoodelectronics.com/products/ate-cartridge-with-picoraptor/

Custom designs are our specialty. Please email your requirement to [email protected] or call us at 1-800-404-0204