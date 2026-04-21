Mahr Inc. Introduces MarSurf LD 280: A Two-in-One Roughness and Contour Measuring Station

Offers Simultaneous and Automated Measurement, Boosting Efficiency and Accuracy

PROVIDENCE, RI – April 21, 2026 – Mahr Inc., a leading provider of dimensional metrology solutions, announced the new MarSurf LD 280, an innovative measuring station that provides an automated solution for obtaining roughness and contour measurements with maximum accuracy. Its unique probe system can simultaneously evaluate contour and roughness features with only one measurement. This saves time and cost, as two measurement result types are obtained with a single run, and users need to invest in only one measuring station.

Using the stylus method, the MarSurf LD 280 measures workpiece roughness, contour, and waviness. It is available with a manual or motorized TY-axis (for part crowning or positioning), a motorized Z-axis at two heights (350 or 600 mm), and an X-axis at two lengths (140 or 280 mm), creating eight device variants with different degrees of automation for tailored solutions. The comprehensive portfolio of probe arms also qualifies the MarSurf LD 280 for a wide range of diverse measuring tasks.

The MarSurf LD 280 is ideal for evaluating a wide range of tolerances due to its highly accurate reference datum. Sample applications include:

Automotive crankshafts, camshafts, connecting rods, and engine or transmission components

Bearing raceways or hydraulic components with very small and precise edge breaks in mechanical engineering applications

Aviation turbine components

In addition to its versatility, the MarSurf LD 280 is a future-proof, state-of-the-art investment. The device has extremely fast and precise positioning axes, and thanks to the large flexible grid plate, clamping positions are reproducible, which shortens set-up and overall cycle times. Furthermore, the probe arm unit can be easily changed without tools, as it is magnetically attached to the probe system. A chip integrated into the probe arm ensures that the software recognizes the probe arm without confusion, and the probe force is set automatically. After changing probe arms, the user does not need to perform a probe recalibration. Calibration data transfers between probe arm changes.

Finally, the MarSurf LD 280's operation and evaluation is via proven MarWin software. The software has an automatic wizard for calibrating the probe arms, which increases user-friendliness in combination with a motorized TY axis.

"The MarSurf LD 280 offers our customers a future-proof solution that streamlines their measurement processes while maintaining exceptional accuracy," said Nick Russo, Product Manager of Mahr Inc. "With its versatility, ease of use, and advanced features, this measuring station is poised to significantly impact measurement efficiency in numerous industries."

About Mahr Inc.: When customers are faced with a metrology need, they turn to Mahr Inc., for unmatched industry expertise. Mahr Inc.’s knowledgeable, experienced team has made the company a leader in precision measurement for more than a century.

Mahr Inc., a member of the Mahr Group, has been providing dimensional measurement solutions to fit customer application needs for more than 160 years. The company manufactures and markets a wide variety of dimensional metrology equipment, from simple and easy-to-use handheld gages to technically advanced measurement systems for form, contour, surface finish and length. Mahr Inc. is also well known as a producer of custom-designed gages and a provider of calibration and contract measurement services. Mahr Inc.’s calibration laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 NVLAP Lab Code 200605-0 (see our Scope of Accreditation for accredited calibration processes). For more information, visit www.mahr.com.