VIAVI Announces Investment in PCIe 7.0 Protocol Analysis Testing Platform

New design will be showcased at PCI-SIG Devcon from May 6-7

Chandler, Ariz., April 27, 2026 – ® 7.0 protocol analysis testing platform which will include analyzers, exercisers and high-performance interposers from the VIAVI Xgig® family. The Xgig PCIe 7.0 analysis chassis design will be showcased for the first time at the PCI-SIG® Developers Conference from May 6-7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced investment in its new PCIe7.0 protocol analysis testing platform which will include analyzers, exercisers and high-performance interposers from the VIAVI Xgigfamily. The Xgig PCIe 7.0 analysis chassis design will be showcased for the first time at the PCI-SIGDevelopers Conference from May 6-7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

PCI Express® is a high-speed computer expansion bus standard that enables emerging applications in industries ranging from data center, hyperscale, cloud, AI and Machine Learning (ML) to quantum computing, IoT, automotive and defense. Operating at 128 GT/s data rates, PCIe 7.0 doubles the bandwidth and throughput of the previous PCIe 6.0 specification.

A robust platform designed to provide deep insights, the new Xgig PCIe 7.0 platform will include the familiar Xgig Software Suite with Trace Control, Expert and Serialytics. It provides full‑stack analysis for PCIe, IDE, NVMe, and CXL 3.x and beyond; Link Training and Status State Machine (LTSSM) override testing; auto tuning; port bifurcation; and Python API scripting. These advanced analysis capabilities will enable users to achieve more robust product performance and reduce troubleshooting time.

"PCIe 7.0 enables data to move faster inside servers between CPUs, GPUs, NICs, accelerators and memory, while providing support for PCIe over optics for longer-reach, rack-scale interconnects,” said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. “Testing at PCIe 7.0 data rates will create increasing challenges for developers of chips, peripherals and systems. As one of the few companies with expertise in PCIe compliance testing, VIAVI is proud to invest in this emerging ecosystem.”

PCI-SIG Devcon attendees can learn more about VIAVI’s PCIe 7.0 roadmap and view an Xgig 7P16 PCIe 7.0 chassis at VIAVI’s booth #1.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

PCI-SIG, PCI Express, and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. CXL is a registered trademark of the CXL Consortium.

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