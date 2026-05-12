FTBx-88810 Series - complete lab-to-field testing, 1G-800G and 800ZR

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May 12, 2026
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Courtesy of EXFO America
EXFO's FTBx-88810 Series

As networks scale to 800G for AI workloads, DCI growth, and hyperscale traffic, testing has never been more critical—or more complex. The FTBx-88810 Series makes it simple, delivering the coverage and performance needed to validate today’s fastest links and prepare for what’s next.

With one compact, portable solution, you get:

  • End-to-end testing from 1G to 800G, including 800ZR
  • Support of the full coherent suit; 800ZR, 400ZR, 100ZR and OpenZR (400ZR+, 300ZR+, 200ZR+, 100ZR+)
  • Support for Ethernet, OTN, and Fibre Channel protocols
  • Dual-port from 1G to 800G, including coherent dual port support 400ZR and OpenZR+
  • Portable design with optimized thermal performance, ready for both lab and field

Stay ahead of network evolution with the only portable tester built to keep pace from early development to live deployment.

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