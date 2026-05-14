Offer extended till July 31: Free iOLM lifetime license—Unlock intelligent FTTH testing
We’ve extended our promo! You have now until July 31 to get FTTH-iOLM on the AXS-130 compact OTDR (SM7 and SM8 models)—free for life.
What is FTTH-iOLM?
It’s an automated multipulse acquisition for live fiber that delivers a clear diagnostic of every element along the FTTH link under test—no guesswork, no rework.
How to get the free lifetime license offer?
- Software upgrade: Already own an AXS-130? Just update the software, your lifetime FTTH-iOLM license is automatically activated.
- Equipment purchase: Buying a new AXS-130 before July 31? You’ll get the lifetime license included at no cost.
With FTTH-iOLM for live fiber, the AXS-130 becomes one of the most accessible, intelligent FTTH testers out there—offering dynamic ranges of 42/40/39 dB at 1310/1550/1650 nm wavelengths and automated multi-acquisition testing for first-time-right installations.
Upgrade now and start testing smarter.
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