Saelig Introduces Joulescope JS320 Precision DC Energy Analyzer With Wide Dynamic Range

New third-generation Joulescope JS320 Precision Energy Analyzer is an easy-to-use precision DC energy analyzer for low-power embedded system development. It accurately measures electrical current over ten orders of magnitude from amps down to nanoamps, as well as voltage and computed power and energy

Fairport, NY. - June 25, 20-26 Saelig has announced the Jetperch Joulescope JS320, the third-generation Joulescope precision DC energy analyzer, which is designed for engineers developing low-power embedded systems. The JS320 builds on the success of previous models with a redesigned measurement path focused on low-current accuracy. It has been designed to help engineers design and optimize systems that normally live in sleep mode, then wake briefly for sensing, processing, communication, or user interaction.

The JS320 focuses on the measurements that matter most for today's low-power and battery-powered devices: offset stability, leakage current, range-change behavior, and time-domain response, all of which affect battery-life estimates and engineering decisions. The Joulescope JS320 measures current from nanoamps to amps, while simultaneously measuring voltage. The device software computes power, energy, and charge directly, helping engineers estimate battery life, optimize firmware, validate hardware design choices, compare operating modes, and evaluate power supply requirements. The JS320 features improved offset stability, reduced leakage current, Enwavify™ v2 technology for current range changes, a 24-bit ADC, wider internal digital processing, and a linear-phase analog path. These improvements are especially important for BLE devices, battery-powered IoT products, sensors, remote controls, backscatter RF systems, energy-harvesting devices, and other products where small measurement errors can directly affect battery-life estimates.

Most multimeters and current meters have a significant voltage drop (called burden voltage or insertion loss) which affects the actual voltage delivered to the device under test. The JS320 has a very low voltage drop of 25mV at 1A, which does not affect the operation of the target device. Joulescope’s extremely fast current range switching maintains this low voltage drop even under rapidly varying current demands.

The JS320 provides reports on cumulative energy and charge consumption, as well as real-time current, voltage, and power. It displays instantaneous voltage, current, power, and energy, like a multimeter. The Multimeter View provides a quick and easy summary of the present state of the device being tested. It can also display waveforms of voltage and current versus time like an oscilloscope. This Oscilloscope View helps identify and troubleshoot dynamic behavior or short events, including inrush current, event handlers, and tasks.

Joulescope combines high-speed sampling and rapid dynamic current range switching to provide accurate and seamless current and energy measurements, even for devices with rapidly varying current consumption. The reliable accuracy of the economical Joulescope allows users to measure the energy consumed by the target device during development, providing rapid knowledge of how changes affect the overall product battery life. Developers can make informed choices to account for battery life during the design phase, eliminating power consumption surprises during final product testing.

Applications include: microprocessor and hardware power profiling and optimization, sleep current optimization, troubleshooting, software characterization and interrupt service routine profiling, USB inrush and suspend current pre-compliance testing, general-purpose current, voltage, power, charge, and energy measurement, etc.

Made in the USA by Jetperch, the JS320 provides precision power measurements in a portable, handy form factor. It is available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc.

For detailed specifications of EECL products and capabilities, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: [email protected], or by visiting https://www.saelig.com.

About Saelig Company Inc: Founded in 1988 in Rochester, New York, Saelig is a North American distributor with a growing reputation for finding and sourcing remarkable, unique test and measurement and control products and components for use in a wide variety of industries. Products lines are continuously added from sources across the globe, and are offered at competitive prices, accompanied by full in-house technical support, exceptional customer service, and fast delivery. For full details of available product lines, please visit www.saelig.com.