Safran Defense & Space to provide electric propulsion for AstroForge’s Vestri asteroid mission

Questions and answers:

What contract was awarded to Safran Defense & Space Inc.? Safran DSI was selected by AstroForge to manufacture and deliver two EPS X00 electric propulsion systems for the Vestri asteroid mission, launching in early 2026.

What is the purpose of the Vestri mission? The mission aims to rendezvous with and analyze a target asteroid to assess valuable platinum group metals for potential space mining.

What components are included in the EPS X00 propulsion systems? Each system includes the PPS X00 thruster, a Power Processing Unit, and a Fluid Management System designed for deep-space electric propulsion.

SALT LAKE CITY - Safran Defense & Space Inc. in Salt Lake City, through its Space Solutions business unit, will manufacture and deliver two EPS X00 electric propulsion systems for AstroForge in Huntington Beach, Calif., for the company’s Vestri asteroid mission, scheduled to launch in early 2026.

AstroForge is developing technology to mine platinum group metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, and iridium from asteroids. The company aims to supply these rare materials while reducing the environmental impact of mining on Earth.

"We selected Safran Electric Propulsion after witnessing a successful test firing of their EPS X00 propulsion system at their Normandy, France, factory," said Robyn Ringuette, chief operating officer of AstroForge. "Many people claim to have a product nowadays, but we were totally impressed by Safran's 30 years' experience in electric propulsion, witnessing the successful test fire, and touring the robust manufacturing facility. After all, this is the company that already went all the way to the moon using electric propulsion."

EPS X00 system

Each EPS X00 system includes a PPS X00 thruster, Power Processing Unit, and Fluid Management System. The propulsion will enable Vestri to rendezvous with and study a target asteroid in deep space.

"We are honored to support AstroForge's ambitious Vestri mission with our EPS X00 platform," said Pier M. Roviera, president of Space Solutions at Safran DSI. "Being selected for a cutting-edge New Space mission underscores the reliability and innovation of our technology and our team's expertise."

Safran DSI is also building a manufacturing facility in Parker, Colo., to produce EPS X00 units domestically, with initial deliveries expected in late 2026.