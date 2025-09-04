Joby Aviation demonstrates autonomous Superpilot technology in Pacific defense exercise

Summary points:

Joby’s dual-use technology is intended for both military logistics and its commercial air taxi platform.

Superpilot, integrated into a Cessna Caravan 208, performed logistics, inter-island transport, ISR missions, and a 4,925-mile Pacific crossing.

The exercise validated light cargo autonomy as a way to relieve larger, more costly aircraft from short-haul, high-risk missions.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Joby Aviation Inc. in Santa Cruz, Calif., announced a first-of-its-kind demonstration of its autonomous flight technology. As part of the Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), a Department-Level Exercise led by Pacific Air Forces, Joby conducted a successful demonstration and validation of its Superpilot autonomous flight technology over the Pacific Ocean and Hawaii, logging more than 7,000 miles of autonomous operations across more than 40 flight hours.

The autonomous flights were managed from ground control stations at various locations, primarily from more than 3,000 miles away at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. A safety pilot was onboard the aircraft to monitor system performance. As part of Joby’s long-term dual-use strategy, Superpilot demonstrated its potential to provide an autonomous solution for the U.S. government’s need for light intra-theater airlift.

The Department of Defense (DOD) has requested $9.4 billion in its fiscal 2026 budget to advance autonomous and hybrid aircraft. The successful REFORPAC exercise positions Joby to compete for future DOD programs, while also informing the integration of autonomous capabilities into Joby’s commercial air taxi platform.

"The exercise demonstrated Superpilot’s ability to operate in complex, real-world scenarios with the precision and reliability demanded by the U.S. government," said Greg Bowles, chief policy officer at Joby. "This is a testament to our decade-long collaboration with the Department of Defense and a significant step toward deploying our dual-use technologies in the field."

"AFWERX has partnered with Joby’s team for several years with increasingly complex development and demonstration efforts of autonomy to support contested logistics missions,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Gilbert, AFWERX Prime division chief. “REFORPAC was an opportunity to demonstrate the technology in a realistic environment and highlight the potential impact of these autonomous systems. The lessons learned from this exercise participation are vital to guiding our focus as we continue development of affordable technologies that support the needs of our Airmen."

Smaller aircraft

The Air Force faces a challenge in supporting low-volume, high-urgency, and high-risk deliveries in large operational theaters. The REFORPAC exercise validated that a light cargo aircraft equipped with Superpilot can meet this demand, while freeing larger, more costly aircraft for other missions.

Joby’s Superpilot, integrated into a Cessna Caravan 208 platform, flew a variety of missions. Highlights include:

Mission readiness: Rapid cargo deliveries, hub-and-spoke logistics, inter-island transport, dynamic retasking, and ISR profiles.

Operational versatility: Flights in all airspace classes (B, C, D, and uncontrolled) under visual and instrument flight rules.

Airlift capabilities: A total of 7,342 miles over 43.7 hours, including six sorties covering 2,416 miles and a 4,925-mile round-trip ferry flight with a Pacific crossing.

In June 2024, Joby acquired the autonomy division of Xwing Inc., including Superpilot, to accelerate development of autonomous flight technology for defense and commercial applications.