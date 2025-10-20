Learn how power electronics are enabling mil-aero missions at 21 Oct. roundtable discussion

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to a round table discussion with power electronics experts, an expert-led, roundtable-style discussion on how advances in semiconductors, materials, and system design are redefining power delivery in today’s most demanding defense and aerospace environments. This free event will take place on 21 October 2025 at 2 p.m. Eastern. A panel of leading technology specialists will share insights on recent breakthroughs, ongoing challenges, and the innovations shaping the future of mission power systems. This event is sponsored by IEEE Xplore.

This one-hour event will bring together experts in power conversion, management, and control systems for an in-depth conversation about how today’s innovations are shaping the next generation of defense and aerospace platforms. The discussion will address real-world challenges and opportunities in designing reliable, compact, and high-performance power systems for air, land, sea, and space applications. Attendees will gain perspective on the engineering and operational demands driving power-electronics development across radar, electronic warfare, directed-energy, propulsion, and satellite systems.

Participating in the round table are Brandon Witcher, Principal Design Engineer at VPT Inc., Scott Poole, Director of Power Systems Engineering at AirBorn, Inc., and Bryce Hesterman, Senior Engineer at Utah State University’s SELECT Center.

Witcher brings extensive experience in high-reliability power conversion systems used in military and aerospace programs.

Poole brings decades of expertise in developing high-level power system and chassis platforms for military and defense applications. He combines deep technical expertise in power systems, high-reliability box and chassis design, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance with a focus on cross-functional collaboration to drive business growth and vertical integration opportunities.

Hesterman provides advanced engineering support, oversight, and leadership on major research and development projects, working directly with faculty and students while drawing on decades of industry experience. Prior to his role at Utah State, he designed power electronics for in-space electric propulsion applications, including arc jets, ion engines, and Hall effect thrusters.

For more information or to register for this free event, please click here.