Explore VNX+ and QMC standards for small form factor defense systems at 5 November webinar

Sponsored by Elma Electronic and ADLINK Technology, this free event will highlight how these new standards can streamline the integration of COTS components, shorten development cycles, and reduce system costs for defense and aerospace applications.
Oct. 29, 2025
2 min read
ID 142512515 © Siarhei Yurchanka | Dreamstime.com
ID 142512515 © Siarhei Yurchanka | Dreamstime.com

ID 142512515 © Siarhei Yurchanka | Dreamstime.com

NASHUA, N.H. -  Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to a webinar examining how the VNX+ (VITA 90) and QMC (VITA 93) small form factor standards are helping system designers implement Modular Open Systems Architectures (MOSA) in size-, weight-, and power-constrained (SWaP) platforms. This free event takes place on 5 November 2025 at 2 p.m. Eastern 

Sponsored by Elma Electronic in Fremont, Calif., and ADLINK Technology in San Jose, Calif., the event will highlight how these new standards can streamline the integration of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, shorten development cycles, and reduce system costs for defense and aerospace applications.

Attendees will learn key specifications and performance characteristics of both standards and gain a practical framework for deciding whether VNX+/QMC is the right fit for their next embedded design.

Presenters include Mark Littlefield, director of systems products at Elma Electronic, and Mamdouh Mikhail, systems and solutions architect at ADLINK Technology Inc. Littlefield and Mikhail will discuss how VNX+ and QMC complement each other in system architectures, where they excel in deployed applications, and best practices for integration and evaluation.

The webcast is intended for systems architects, hardware engineers, and program managers developing embedded defense platforms or exploring alternatives to custom electronics development.

For more information or to register for this free event, please click here

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

German Aerospace Center opens hydrogen fuel cell development and testing facility
Navy chooses Serco for research in advanced sonar signal processing for anti-submarine warfare (ASW)
Stamped Metal Antennas
Sponsored
SPDT Toggle Switches with SMA Connectors
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Military Aerospace, create an account today!