Explore VNX+ and QMC standards for small form factor defense systems at 5 November webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to a webinar examining how the VNX+ (VITA 90) and QMC (VITA 93) small form factor standards are helping system designers implement Modular Open Systems Architectures (MOSA) in size-, weight-, and power-constrained (SWaP) platforms. This free event takes place on 5 November 2025 at 2 p.m. Eastern

Sponsored by Elma Electronic in Fremont, Calif., and ADLINK Technology in San Jose, Calif., the event will highlight how these new standards can streamline the integration of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, shorten development cycles, and reduce system costs for defense and aerospace applications.

Attendees will learn key specifications and performance characteristics of both standards and gain a practical framework for deciding whether VNX+/QMC is the right fit for their next embedded design.

Presenters include Mark Littlefield, director of systems products at Elma Electronic, and Mamdouh Mikhail, systems and solutions architect at ADLINK Technology Inc. Littlefield and Mikhail will discuss how VNX+ and QMC complement each other in system architectures, where they excel in deployed applications, and best practices for integration and evaluation.

The webcast is intended for systems architects, hardware engineers, and program managers developing embedded defense platforms or exploring alternatives to custom electronics development.

For more information or to register for this free event, please click here.