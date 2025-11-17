Defense cyber security leaders to discuss resilience, compliance at 4 Dec. webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to learn more about to stay ahead of cyber security threats and how to adhere to regulations at our free 4 December 2025 webinar. The event is sponsored by Critical Software in Coimbra, Portugal.

Defense and cyber security experts will explore strategies for safeguarding mission-critical systems amid evolving cyber threats and new regulatory requirements. The session will cover compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), as well as emerging risks across defense supply chains.

The webinar will feature Martin Ostendorf, senior director of R&D for naval radio communication systems at Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG in Munich, Germany; José Costa, chief information security officer at Critical Software; and Doug Britton, chief strategy officer and director at RunSafe Security Inc. in McLean, Va.

Ostendorf brings decades of experience in software development and technology strategy for radio surveillance and naval communication systems. Costa has more than 20 years of expertise in IT risk governance, cyber security, and IT audit, leading security initiatives to protect critical systems and data. Britton has built and deployed advanced cyber security technologies for both private and public sectors, leveraging a strong technical background and U.S. Army Human Intelligence experience to align research and development with mission needs.

During the webinar, speakers will discuss how organizations can balance operational resilience with emerging compliance requirements to maintain mission assurance. They will explain how transparency and system integrity can be improved through Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and continuous vulnerability management, providing a proactive approach to cyber risk.

The session will also address supply chain vulnerabilities across primes, subcontractors, and technology providers, highlighting strategies to reduce exposure and strengthen trust. Finally, participants will learn how collaboration among government, industry, and suppliers can accelerate secure innovation while minimizing risk across complex defense programs.

The webinar is designed for professionals responsible for defending defense platforms, managing compliance, or strengthening the cyber posture of complex systems. Speakers will provide practical guidance to help organizations anticipate threats and take proactive steps to remain mission-ready.

Please click here to learn more or to register for this free event!