Learn about enabling high-performance infrared payload for space applications at 9 December webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to learn more about advanced infrared imaging solutions for next-generation space missions, including Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and missile defense programs such as Golden Dome, at our free webinar on 9 December 2025. The event, which takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern, is sponsored by Teledyne Space Imaging in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The webinar will examine how infrared payloads capture faint signals, operate in extreme thermal environments, and meet demanding size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements. Speakers will highlight innovations in focal plane arrays (FPAs), integrated cooling, and thermal management that improve image quality, reduce dark noise, and support long-term mission reliability. Emerging technologies for SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR sensors will also be discussed.

Participants will gain practical insights into designing payloads for space-based environments, extending mission life, and meeting SWaP requirements without compromising sensitivity or reliability. The session will also touch on system-level strategies to advance infrared imaging for defense and space-based applications.

Speakers include Mic Chaudoir, Ph.D., director of astronomy, space, and defense at Teledyne Space Imaging; Adam Wade, strategic business development manager at Teledyne Scientific & Imaging; Sebastian Remi, Ph.D., business development - astronomy, space, and defense at Teledyne Space Imaging; and Paul Mark, Ph.D., director of infrared and spectroscopy at Teledyne Space Imaging. The presenters bring decades of experience in infrared imaging, sensor integration, and space-based defense and scientific applications.

The webinar is designed for professionals working in SSA, missile defense, and space-based sensing who are responsible for developing or managing high-performance infrared payloads.

