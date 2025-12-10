Learn about building a flexible A&D supply chain at 10 Dec. webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to learn more about how to build a flexible aerospace and defense (A&D) supply chain at our free webinar on 10 December 2025. The event, which takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern, is sponsored by N.F. Smith & Associates in Houston.

Aerospace and defense programs are expected to remain operational for decades, but the electronic components inside them often cycle in and out of production much more quickly. That mismatch can create long-term risks for mission readiness, maintenance, and sustainment planning. This webinar will outline practical strategies for strengthening supply chains so organizations can reduce those risks and ensure uninterrupted access to critical parts.

The session is designed for professionals responsible for procurement, logistics, quality assurance, and lifecycle management for aerospace and defense systems.

Speakers will explain how a resilient supply chain relies on proactive planning and strong supplier relationships. By working with trusted partners who understand evolving regulations, trade policies, and part availability trends, organizations can anticipate issues such as obsolescence, shortages, and shifting global market conditions. The webinar will also examine how quality assurance and trade compliance practices factor into long-term sourcing stability.

Topics will include navigating the open market responsibly, developing lifecycle management strategies, evaluating brokers and distributors for quality, and building sourcing plans that remain reliable throughout the entire product lifecycle. Presenters will discuss vendor-managed inventory models, tailored obsolescence plans, and other long-term approaches that help A&D programs maintain continuity.

Presenters include Tim McQuade, managing director of A&D business at Smith and Allison Levine, senior director of aerospace and defense at Smith. McQuade oversees all aspects of the company’s aerospace and defense division and has more than two decades of experience in the electronic components industry. Levine brings nearly 40 years of sourcing and supply chain experience and supports OEMs, subcontractors, and organizations across the sector.

Please click here to learn more or to register for this free event.