Siemens expands Simcenter X with new cloud-based simulation and optimization capabilities

Questions and Answers:

What is Simcenter X Advanced? It is an updated cloud-based simulation environment from Siemens that integrates multiple engineering analysis and optimization tools under a single licensing structure.

What tools are included in the updated platform? The release integrates Simcenter STAR-CCM+, Simcenter Amesim, Simcenter HEEDS, Simcenter 3D, and Simcenter Femap with shared data management and workflows.

What AI features are included? The platform offers Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based documentation assistance, setup guidance, and AI-supported design exploration for optimization studies.

MUNICH, Germany - Siemens in Munich, Germany, has announced major updates to its Simcenter X software, a cloud-based environment that combines simulation and optimization tools in a unified platform. The company says the system provides access to computational fluid dynamics, systems modeling, mechanical simulation, and multidisciplinary design analysis and optimization to support faster engineering collaboration and development.

The center of the new Simcenter X Advanced release is the Simcenter multi-domain simulation portfolio, which allows users to access and combine established engineering tools in a data-managed environment with a single license and common token pool.

Siemens says tight integration across applications including Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software, Simcenter Amesim software, Simcenter HEEDS software, Simcenter 3D software, and Simcenter Femap software is intended to reduce technical barriers and increase productivity through shared workflows, flexible solvers, and expanded capability access.

Related: Bombardier expands use of Siemens Software to modernize aircraft development

"Simcenter X Advanced is the next logical step in our strategic goal to democratize access to advanced multiphysics and optimization for our community of innovators and industry leaders," said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, senior vice president, Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By unifying our multiphysics and optimization technologies and enhancing them with robust data management, collaboration capabilities, AI-driven guidance and design exploration, we're empowering every engineer to accelerate innovation that matters, reduce complexity and make smarter decisions faster - anytime, anywhere."

Key capabilities

Simcenter X now offers centralized software as a service (SaaS) deployment that allows customers to retain desktop workflows while using cloud-managed entitlements. Siemens says this reduces onboarding time from days to minutes.

The platform also supports scalable collaboration, giving every user secure, traceable, and scalable simulation data management and collaboration through Teamcenter X.

AI-enhanced productivity features include an AI chat tool for documentation support and setup guidance. Siemens says optimization tasks benefit from AI-augmented design exploration techniques.

The system adds CFD simulation support with high-performance computing and remote desktop features. This enables elastic compute capacity and browser-based access to Simcenter STAR-CCM+ without installation requirements, using flexible credit-based licensing.

Siemens says Simcenter X Advanced will support additional engineering simulation applications from the Simcenter and Altair portfolios. The updated system will be available globally starting in November 2025 with deployment options tailored to customer needs.