Eventide unveils modernization-ready NexLog DX-Series recorders for FAA air traffic control

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. - Eventide Communications LLC, a Little Ferry, N.J.-based leader in mission-critical recording systems, announced that its NexLog DX-Series recorders are modernization-ready for deployment across all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control environments.

Built to meet the technical, cybersecurity, and interoperability requirements of FAA NextGen and National Airspace System (NAS) Voice System programs, NexLog DX-Series systems are field-proven, standards-based recorders designed to replace legacy voice and screen recording systems. The recorders support air traffic modernization objectives across the NAS and communications, information, and network programs initiatives.

NexLog DX-Series systems meet FAA and international standards for voice, screen, and data capture, with support for VoIP, telephony, ground radio, and controller workstation inputs. They are deployed in towers, en route centers, mobile sites, and enterprise-scale aviation infrastructures.

"Our NexLog DX-Series recorders are engineered to support FAA compliance and operational readiness at all levels," said Ashwin Dinkar, vice president of defense and international business at Eventide Communications. "These are mature, widely deployed systems that align with FAA acquisition models and modernization priorities for towers and en route centers alike."

NexLog DX-Series recorders are available as fully redundant hardware appliances, virtualized software on commercial off-the-shelf hardware, or cloud-hosted systems. All deployment options support FAA-compliant NexLog CloudSync and network storage backups. Each system is designed for high-availability environments and features a quad-redundancy architecture to minimize downtime.

For FAA programs requiring enhanced cybersecurity, Eventide offers FIPS 140-2/3 compliant NexLog DX-Series recording software designed to meet the encryption and system security requirements of the Federal Telecommunications Infrastructure and Future En Route Services program. The software includes a FIPS-recognized Linux distribution and FIPS 140-2/3 encryption modules developed to comply with applicable standards from the Department of Defense, Defense Information Systems Agency, Federal Information Security Modernization Act, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Every NexLog DX-Series recorder includes Eventide's MediaWorks DX application for incident management. The application includes an air traffic control mode that enables authorized users to impound, quarantine, review, and export incident data. Eventide's cloud-based Critical Insights AI platform extends capability with analytics, transcription, and automation for faster data retrieval and analysis.