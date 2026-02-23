Interactive salary tool highlights workforce trends in mil-aero sector

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics invites you to explore our new Salary Transparency Tool, designed to help engineers benchmark their compensation against industry peers.

The interactive dashboard was developed using years of data collected from thousands of engineers through the publication’s Annual Salary & Career Survey. The tool enables users to evaluate how their salary compares based on geographic location, level of education, and years of professional experience.

The launch comes as the military and aerospace sector faces sustained demand for engineering talent driven by modernization programs, increased defense spending, commercial aviation growth, and rapid expansion in satellite communications and space systems. Employers across embedded computing, RF and microwave design, electro-optical sensing, avionics, communications, and secure systems development continue to compete for experienced professionals, particularly those with specialized skills in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled systems, advanced processing architectures, and cybersecurity.

At the same time, workforce demographics are shifting as veteran engineers retire and early-career professionals enter a market shaped by hybrid-work expectations, regional cost-of-living pressures, and evolving certification and security-clearance requirements. Greater compensation transparency can help both engineers and employers better understand market dynamics and career progression pathways.

The data set currently reflects U.S.-based respondents due to sample size considerations. The dashboard will evolve as additional global engineers participate in future surveys and the data pool expands.

The tool is intended to provide engineers with greater visibility into compensation trends across the military, aerospace, and defense electronics sectors, including embedded systems, sensors, RF and microwave electronics, and related technologies.

Users can explore the dashboard at https://www.militaryaerospace.com/SurveyV2.