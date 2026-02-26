Tariff Refund: Chase it, or chalk it up?

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on a core element of President Trump's tariff strategies has opened the door for thousands of businesses to file for refunds of money they paid since last year. Details of the process are still to be determined, and some observers and experts have said it could take a long time to recover money.

Tariff refunds are a leadership decision, not a paperwork problem.



If your company is eligible, there are only a few real paths: You're filing, you're delaying, you're undecided, or you've run the numbers and decided it's not worth it.



We're polling executives to see what companies are actually doing right now — and where the “not worth the effort” line is falling.



It takes 10 seconds to vote. We’ll share the results so you can benchmark your call against peers.