Learn about high-speed RF and EW signal validation at 25 March webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to learn more about high-bandwidth record, playback, and real-time analysis techniques for RF and electronic warfare (EW) system validation at our free webinar. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, and is sponsored by Liquid Instruments in San Diego.

As EW and radar systems evolve toward more agile, adaptive, and wideband signal architectures, traditional benchtop instrumentation is increasingly inadequate for validating receiver performance and signal processing chains. At the same time, open-air range testing is constrained by spectrum congestion, limited access to representative threat emitters, and growing restrictions on transmitting advanced waveforms. This webinar will examine how modern FPGA-enhanced platforms enable deterministic record, playback, and high-speed data streaming workflows that support realistic threat replication while maintaining the repeatability required for engineering verification and validation.

Speakers will demonstrate how high-bandwidth, bi-directional data streaming enables hardware-in-the-loop workflows for EW receivers, radar processing chains, and RF sensing systems. The session will highlight the use of Moku:Delta and the Gigabit Streamer to generate, capture, modify, and replay complex RF signal environments. Presenters will also discuss how recorded datasets can be leveraged to ensure repeatability across test runs, enabling precise comparison of algorithm updates, receiver tuning adjustments, and countermeasure effectiveness.

Participants will gain a practical understanding of how high-speed record and playback can be applied to receiver characterization, jammer testing, radar processing evaluation, and rapid prototyping of RF signal processing systems and effects.

Presenting is Brian Neff, Aerospace and Defense Engineer at Liquid Instruments. A former U.S. Air Force commander and test leader, Neff has directed multimillion-dollar research and test portfolios in GPS, electromagnetic warfare, and autonomous systems. He currently develops product requirements and application solutions for aerospace and defense test and measurement challenges, bringing extensive experience in flight test, uncrewed systems, and counter-drone operations to the discussion.

The webinar is designed for engineers and program managers working in RF sensing, radar, and EW who are responsible for validating high-performance receivers and signal processing architectures. Please click here to learn more or to register for this free event!



