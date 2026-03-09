Learn more about high-speed Ethernet connectivity for rugged embedded systems at 31 March webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to learn more about high-speed Ethernet connectivity for rugged embedded systems at our free webinar on 31 March 2026. The event, which takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern, is sponsored by Elma Electronic in Fremont, Calif.

As modern embedded computing platforms rely on high-speed data movement, established backplane protocols and system topologies help ensure reliable communication inside the chassis. However, when data must move beyond the chassis boundary, those same protocols, media, and connectors can present design challenges. This webinar will examine practical approaches for extending high-speed Ethernet connectivity beyond the box edge while maintaining performance, reliability, and interoperability in rugged aerospace and defense systems.

Speakers will discuss why backplane protocols cannot simply be extended outside the chassis and what factors influence the selection of external connectivity architectures. The session will also explore the range of available connectivity options, including copper and fiber implementations from 10 Gigabit Ethernet to 100 Gigabit Ethernet, along with real-world use cases across vehicle platforms and embedded system applications.

Participants will also learn about switch-based architectures for copper and fiber networking, additional expansion solutions, and practical approaches to media conversion. Presenters will walk through an example solution from Elma Electronic and discuss connector selection at the chassis edge, including legacy interfaces and SOSA-aligned options for fiber and copper connectivity.

Presenters include David Tetley, director of embedded computing at Elma Electronic, and Xavier Marchand, director of field applications engineering at Interface Concept. The speakers will share their experience designing and supporting high-performance networking solutions for rugged embedded computing platforms used in aerospace and defense applications.

The webinar is designed for systems engineers and program managers responsible for selecting and integrating high-speed networking solutions for rugged embedded computing platforms. Please click here to learn more or to register for this free event.



