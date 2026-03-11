X-Bow Systems acquires Evolution Space to expand hypersonic and SRM capabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - X-Bow Systems Inc. in Albuquerque, N.M., a producer of advanced solid rocket motors (SRMs), launch systems, and defense technologies, announced it has agreed to acquire Evolution Space in Mojave, Calif.

The acquisition will include Evolution Space’s hypersonic applications and SRM manufacturing facility at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. X-Bow says the addition significantly increases its energetics capacity, positioning the company to address critical munitions shortages and enhance national security.

"This strategic move is about answering our nation’s call for increased munitions production with speed and scale," said Mark Kaufman, chief strategy officer at X-Bow. "By integrating Evolution Space’s space-proven and hypersonic capabilities, X-Bow is uniquely positioned to meet the Department of War’s urgent demand for a broader range of critical applications and contribute to a more resilient national defense infrastructure."

X-Bow says that the acquisition will enhance the company’s energetic capabilities, including high burn-rate SRM technology and advanced hypersonic propulsion systems. X-Bow will also gain access to proprietary trade secrets for advanced propellants and critical subcomponents, such as igniters. In addition, the company will integrate Evolution Space’s culture of rapid prototyping and extensive testing experience.

Steve Heller, founder and chief executive officer of Evolution Space and now chief engineer at X-Bow, added, "Joining X-Bow at this critical juncture is an exciting opportunity. Our combined strengths will drive innovation, ensure rapid, reliable production of cutting-edge propulsion systems for national security, and help revitalize American manufacturing in this crucial sector."

Since 2016, X-Bow Systems has grown into a non-traditional leader in advanced SRM manufacturing and sub-orbital launch services, supporting American reindustrialization in the defense sector. The company offers proprietary energetics technology, vertical integration from propellant development to full rocket assembly, and end-to-end launch capabilities.

Founded in 2018, Evolution Space provides rapidly responsive solid rocket motors for next-generation space research and defense. The company operates at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, and Mojave, California, specializing in purpose-built motors, propellants, and subsystems critical to the SRM industry.