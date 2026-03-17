Learn about securing long-life electronics for mil-aero platforms at 16 April webinar

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to learn strategies for sustaining mission-critical aerospace and defense electronics during a free webinar: Securing the Supply Chain: Assurance Strategies for Aerospace & Defense Electronics on 16 April 2026. The event begins at 11 a.m. Eastern and is sponsored by Rochester Electronics in Newburyport, Mass.

Long-life aerospace and defense platforms often depend on electronic components that remain in service for decades. Yet original manufacturers routinely discontinue legacy devices, creating significant challenges for system sustainment, program continuity, and mission readiness.

This webinar will examine how aerospace and defense organizations can mitigate the risks associated with component obsolescence while maintaining the strict quality and reliability standards required for mission-critical systems. Industry experts will discuss how authorized aftermarket manufacturing can provide a trusted path to sustaining high-reliability electronics when original production sources are no longer available.

The webinar is designed for professionals involved in sustaining engineering, supply chain management, reliability engineering, and program leadership who are responsible for maintaining long-life electronic systems in aerospace and defense environments.

Speakers will outline the manufacturing controls, traceability requirements, and quality assurance practices that enable authorized manufacturers to reproduce discontinued components while meeting the documentation and compliance expectations of aerospace and defense programs. The discussion will also address strategies for managing supply chain risk and maintaining long-term component availability without introducing qualification uncertainty.

Participants will gain practical insights into managing obsolescence in complex electronics supply chains, maintaining compliance with HiRel standards, and partnering with trusted manufacturers to support legacy aerospace and defense systems throughout their operational life cycles.

Speakers include Mark Whiteside, manufacturing opportunity assessment lead at Rochester Electronics, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry spanning wafer fabrication, design, test, project management, and operations across both commercial and high-reliability semiconductor companies. Also presenting is Steve Hirschfeld, director of quality at Rochester Electronics, who has more than 40 years of experience in semiconductor component manufacturing, including assembly, reliability testing, supply chain oversight, operations, and quality management for products ranging from commercial to high-reliability applications.

Please click here to learn more or to register for this free event.