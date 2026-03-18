Webinar to examine defense and aerospace-approved precision power resistors

SWANSEA, Mass. - Military + Aerospace Electronics will host a free webinar, Defense and Aerospace-Approved Precision Power Resistors, on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. The event is sponsored by Isabellenhütte USA in Swansea, Mass.

Low-ohmic precision resistors are foundational to accurate current and power sensing, particularly in mission-critical aerospace and defense systems. Designing resistors for space-grade and high-altitude applications involves more than meeting electrical specifications. Environmental exposure, radiation tolerance, regulatory compliance, and long-term reliability all create unique engineering challenges.

In this 30-minute live webchat, attendees will learn how DLA-approved precision power resistors are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of aerospace, military, and NewSpace applications. The discussion will cover temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR), thermal stability, and mitigation of space-specific failure modes such as tin whiskering. The VMx and SMx series will be highlighted, including their specifications, qualification standards, and real-world aerospace deployments.

The webinar is designed for engineers, program managers, and technical professionals involved in designing, certifying, and maintaining high-reliability aerospace and defense systems.

Attendees will gain insights into why low-ohmic precision resistors are critical in battery management systems and motor drives. The session will explain how radiation environments in aerospace impact resistor design and performance. Presenters will describe the role of DLA and ESCC qualification in streamlining aerospace certification and maintaining long-term reliability. Participants will also learn about tin whiskering, a common failure mode, and how SnPb plating mitigates the associated risks. The webinar will provide an overview of the performance capabilities of the VMx and SMx DLA- and ESCC-approved resistor series. Finally, guidance will be offered on selecting the appropriate footprint, wattage, and resistance range for aerospace applications.

Presenting is Mark Ferreira, director of commercial sales at Isabellenhütte USA in Swansea, Mass. Since joining the company in 1998, Ferreira has held leadership roles across division sales, product management, and operations, giving him a comprehensive understanding of both the technical and commercial aspects of precision resistor technology. He has deep expertise in thermoelectric and resistance alloys and is recognized as an industry authority in electrical thermal management and precision current measurement. Ferreira works closely with aerospace and defense engineers to support high-reliability designs and best practices for mission-critical applications.

For more information or to register for the free event, please click here.