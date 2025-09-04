NASA pushes lunar nuclear power plan with commercial partnerships

WASHINGTON - NASA is moving ahead with plans to support development of a lunar nuclear power system with an emphasis on commercialization, Jeff Foust writes for Space News. Continue reading original article.

4 September 2025 - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is advancing its Fission Surface Power initiative to develop a 100-kilowatt lunar nuclear reactor by 2029, with a strong focus on commercialization. On 29 Aug., the agency released a draft Announcement for Partnership Proposals (AFPP) seeking industry input. The effort will be carried out through public-private partnerships using funded Space Act Agreements, where companies would own the reactors and sell power to NASA and other customers.

The draft AFPP calls for systems using a closed Brayton cycle for power conversion, designed to operate at the lunar south pole for at least 10 years. Companies must submit a financing plan and a "Commercial Lunar Power Business Plan" that identifies markets beyond NASA. Proposals that offer fully commercial, end-to-end deployment could receive higher ratings.

