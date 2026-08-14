Why cybersecurity is becoming a core requirement in military embedded systems

NASHUA, N.H. – Modern military platforms process and exchange more information than ever before. Aircraft, satellites, electronic warfare systems, autonomous vehicles, and ground platforms routinely share data across distributed networks while running increasingly sophisticated software at the tactical edge. Open architectures and software-defined capabilities have expanded what these systems can do, but they have also dramatically increased potential attack surfaces.

That shift is changing the way engineers approach cybersecurity.

For years, cybersecurity often focused on protecting networks from outside attackers. Firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encrypted communications formed the first line of defense. Those protections remain important, but they are no longer enough for embedded systems that may spend years operating in contested environments or communicating across multiple domains.

Instead, cybersecurity has become part of the engineering process itself. It now influences decisions made long before a platform ever reaches the field, from processor selection to supply chain management.

The goal has also evolved. Defense programs no longer assume they can prevent every intrusion. And now, engineers are designing systems that authenticate every connection and continue operating even if part of the platform becomes compromised.

That shift is reshaping trusted computing across the aerospace and defense industry.

Zero Trust moves beyond the data center

Zero Trust first gained traction as a concept in enterprise IT, where organizations stopped assuming that users or devices inside a network should automatically be trusted. Instead, every request for access must continuously prove its legitimacy.

Rather than trusting users or devices simply because they are already inside a network, Zero Trust verifies identity each time someone or something attempts to access data, applications, or other system resources. That approach helps lessen the risk that a single compromised account or device can move freely through a system.

That same idea is now shaping military embedded systems. As platforms integrate software-defined radios, mission computers, edge AI processors, and distributed sensors, engineers are increasingly verifying users, hardware, software, and communications throughout a mission instead of assuming every component can be trusted.

The objective is to contain the effects of an intrusion rather than allow a single compromised component to affect the entire platform.

Although the underlying philosophy remains the same, applying Zero Trust to embedded systems looks very different than implementing it in a corporate network. A fighter aircraft, autonomous vehicle, or electronic warfare platform cannot rely on continuous cloud connectivity or centralized identity services. Instead, many of the same principles are built directly into the hardware and software running onboard.

"Zero Trust is less mature in the embedded world, but key concepts, such as only executing properly signed software and continuous monitoring, are widely used,” Steve Edwards, director of secure embedded solutions at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, told Military & Aerospace Electronics in a recent interview.

Edwards says Zero Trust is still evolving within embedded defense systems, but many of its core ideas are already becoming standard practice.