Mission Space partners with Starcloud to bring space weather intelligence to orbital data centers

MIAMI - Mission Space, a space weather intelligence company, announced a strategic partnership with Starcloud, an orbital data center provider, to integrate real-time space weather intelligence into Starcloud's orbital AI compute platform.

The partnership will equip Starcloud's orbital data centers with high-resolution space weather data and predictive analytics to optimize power and thermal management. The goal is to maintain uninterrupted operations even during severe solar storms.

Philip Johnston, CEO of Starcloud, said Mission Space's forecasting capabilities are essential for calibrating power delivery and cooling. "Mission Space's real-time space weather forecasting capabilities are a critical piece in our data center-in-space infrastructure," Johnston said. "Their input lets us actively calibrate power delivery and cooling to maintain peak workloads in any orbital environment."

Mission Space's platform is built around the Zohar payload, launched in March 2025. Zohar-I delivers real-time measurements of radiation, proton flux, charged particles, geomagnetic activity, and atmospheric drag. "Starcloud's orbital data centers are an ideal platform for our space-weather-enabled resilience tools," said Mary Glaz, CEO of Mission Space. "Together, we ensure compute stays online, no matter how intense solar activity becomes."

Starcloud plans to launch its first micro data center in 2026, following a 2025 demonstrator mission featuring GPUs 100 times more powerful than any previously flown in orbit. The integration of Mission Space's real-time space weather intelligence will enable adaptive power routing to safeguard workloads and maximize uptime.

Starcloud develops GPU compute clusters in low Earth orbit for high-performance AI applications. The company is backed by Y Combinator, In-Q-Tel, and NFX, among others.

Mission Space is developing what it calls the first commercial space weather intelligence system, designed to support both Earth-based industries and deep space missions.