Commercial Aerospace

Electra first hybrid-electric eSTOL aircraft flight
Nov. 21, 2023
MANASSAS, Va., - Electra.aero, Inc. in Manassas, Virginia announced that it has successfully completed the first flights of its EL-2 Goldfinch, a hybrid-electric, ultra-...
Pratt & Whitney, Gulfstream complete first SAF transatlantic flight in G600
Nov. 21, 2023
NASA selects awardees for new aviation maintenance challenge
Nov. 21, 2023
Uncrewed
Tethered unmanned aircraft for surveillance and reconnaissance in GPS-denied places introduced by Elistair
Nov. 21, 2023
Saudia Academy selects L3Harris simulation solution to train ground handlers
Nov. 20, 2023
Power
U.S. Space Force moves ahead on orbital nuclear power reactors to support future satellites, space stations
John Keller
Nov. 20, 2023
Boom Supersonic selects Latecoere to develop electrical wiring interconnection system
Nov. 20, 2023
Rolls-Royce cranks world's largest jet engine up to maximum power
Nov. 20, 2023
Power
Army-standard cable assemblies for data and power for infantry radios introduced by Fischer Connectors
Fischer Connectors Inc
Nov. 20, 2023
Uncrewed
AutoFlight unveils AAM firefighting prototype
Nov. 17, 2023
Flying vehicle sales drive $10 billion to Honeywell
Nov. 17, 2023
AIBOT selects Honeywell flight controls for its eVTOL
Nov. 16, 2023
Computers
Teledyne and Northrop Grumman eye electronics cooling for 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI) chip stacks
John Keller
Nov. 16, 2023
Home
Boeing and Zero Petroleum announce SAF testing partnership
Nov. 16, 2023
Zero’s technology produces SAF from air and water. The hydrocarbon fuel obtains carbon from direct air capture and hydrogen from water electrolysis.
MROs move towards automation and AI to solve organizational challenges
Nov. 16, 2023
AI enables MRO purchasing teams to standardize procurement processes, be more efficient and make better purchasing decisions, Nauman Saeed writes for Airport Business.
Communications
Positronic mil-spec connectors for military equipment introduced by parts distributor Powell Electronics
Powell Electronics
Nov. 16, 2023
Other key target applications include modems, information systems, communication systems, industrial instrumentation as well as space flight equipment.
Valdor selects Pratt & Whitney engine to power retrofitted BX Turbo Beaver
Nov. 15, 2023
Today's PT6 engine is up to four times more powerful, has a 50 percent improved power-to-weight ratio and up to 20 percent better specific fuel consumption compared to the original...
Joby, Volocopter fly electric air taxis over New York City
Nov. 15, 2023
Joby Aviation and Volocopter gave the public a vivid glimpse of what the future of aviation might look like this weekend, with both companies performing brief demonstration flights...
