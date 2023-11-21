  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • Buyer's Guide
  • Awards
  • 3D MODELS
  • Home

    • Commercial Aerospace

    Commercial Aerospace

    Electra first hybrid-electric eSTOL aircraft flight

    Nov. 21, 2023
    MANASSAS, Va.,  - Electra.aero, Inc. in Manassas, Virginia announced that it has successfully completed the first flights of its EL-2 Goldfinch, a hybrid-electric, ultra-...
    Home

    Boeing and Zero Petroleum announce SAF testing partnership

    Nov. 16, 2023
    Zero’s technology produces SAF from air and water. The hydrocarbon fuel obtains carbon from direct air capture and hydrogen from water electrolysis.
    Commercial Aerospace

    MROs move towards automation and AI to solve organizational challenges

    Nov. 16, 2023
    AI enables MRO purchasing teams to standardize procurement processes, be more efficient and make better purchasing decisions, Nauman Saeed writes for Airport Business.
    Communications

    Positronic mil-spec connectors for military equipment introduced by parts distributor Powell Electronics

    Powell Electronics
    Nov. 16, 2023
    Other key target applications include modems, information systems, communication systems, industrial instrumentation as well as space flight equipment.
    Commercial Aerospace

    Valdor selects Pratt & Whitney engine to power retrofitted BX Turbo Beaver

    Nov. 15, 2023
    Today's PT6 engine is up to four times more powerful, has a 50 percent improved power-to-weight ratio and up to 20 percent better specific fuel consumption compared to the original...
    Commercial Aerospace

    Joby, Volocopter fly electric air taxis over New York City

    Nov. 15, 2023
    Joby Aviation and Volocopter gave the public a vivid glimpse of what the future of aviation might look like this weekend, with both companies performing brief demonstration flights...