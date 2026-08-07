Skip to main content
Essential news and insights on defense and aerospace electronic technologies.
Computers
Uncrewed
Power
Communications
Sensors
Sections
Computers
Uncrewed
Power
Communications
Sensors
Trusted Computing
RF/Analog
Test
Special
2026 Innovators Awards
Webinars
White Papers
Magazine
Parts Search
Buyer's Guide
Contact
Contact Us
Advertise
Magazine Subscription
Newsletter Subscription
Affiliated Brands
MICROWAVES & RF
ELECTRONIC DESIGN
Follow us on
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Military-Aerospace-Electronics/174732214480
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/military-&-aerospace-electronics/
https://twitter.com/MilAero
Commercial Aerospace
US Embassy photo
Commercial Aerospace
Artemis II astronauts reflect on the mission and the technology behind it
Artemis II gave astronauts a historic trip around the Moon while validating the spacecraft, communications, and ground systems that will support future lunar missions.
Aug. 7, 2026
NASA image
Home
NRO selects Capella, ICEYE US, Umbra for commercial radar augmentation program
Aug. 7, 2026
Microchip Technology
Home
Microchip introduces radiation-tolerant clock generator for spacecraft timing systems
Aug. 7, 2026
385999585 © Marcus Jones | Dreamstime.com
Commercial Aerospace
Honeywell weather radar to equip Omni Taxi Aereo's AW139 helicopter fleet
Aug. 6, 2026
Commercial Aerospace
Sarla Aviation adopts Siemens software to streamline eVTOL development
Aug. 6, 2026
Commercial Aerospace
AESA vs. mechanically scanned radar: What's the difference?
Aug. 5, 2026
U.S. Army photo
Home
DoD expands C-UAS marketplace as counter-drone technologies evolve
Aug. 5, 2026
Commercial Aerospace
Rocket One licenses NASA avionics technology for AI spacecraft engineering platform
Aug. 4, 2026
Communications
AccelerComm helps Eclipse Space design 5G satellite architecture for sovereign constellations
Aug. 4, 2026
Looking for Something?
Load More Content