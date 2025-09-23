Yokogawa and Toyota partner on Lunar Cruiser rover development with JAXA

Questions and Answers:

What is the Lunar Cruiser? The Lunar Cruiser is a manned pressurized rover being developed by Toyota and JAXA to enable astronauts to safely explore the surface of the moon.

What role will Yokogawa play in the project? Yokogawa will design and procure prototypes for the rover’s control platform and battery measurement systems.

When is the rover expected to launch? Development is aimed at supporting a launch in 2031 or later.

TOKYO - Yokogawa Electric Corporation in Tokyo said it has signed agreements with Toyota Motor Corporation in Toyota City, Japan, for research and development activities that include prototype measurement and control equipment for a manned pressurized rover, nicknamed "Lunar Cruiser," that is being developed by Toyota and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Since 2019, Toyota and JAXA have been conducting joint research on the Lunar Cruiser, which is intended to enable crewed exploration on the surface of the moon. The moon has one-sixth the gravity of Earth, temperatures ranging from minus 170 to 120 degrees Celsius, a vacuum environment, strong radiation, and a surface covered with regolith. The rover is designed for mobility and to allow astronauts to explore safely and comfortably. Toyota is contributing its experience in reliability, durability, driving performance, and fuel cell technology, while also seeking to apply lessons learned from lunar development to future vehicles on Earth.

Lunar mission

Exploration of the lunar surface has advanced in recent years, with both government agencies and commercial enterprises attempting lunar landings. The Lunar Cruiser will be Japan’s first standalone manned space system and is expected to expand exploration activities. It also will have remote-control capability, enabling continuous operations without a crew.

Yokogawa has supplied control systems and measurement instruments across industries for decades, and Toyota invited the company to join the rover project. The agreements cover prototype design and procurement for the rover’s control platform and battery measurement systems. Yokogawa and Toyota plan to continue development in preparation for launch in 2031 or later.

Hidehito Shiratsu, head of the Space Business Development Office at Yokogawa Electric, said, "We are very excited to collaborate with Toyota Motor Corporation on the R&D of measurement and control equipment for the manned pressurized rover, which will play a crucial role in enabling continuous lunar exploration. Yokogawa has positioned space as a key area for exploration in our medium-term business plan, Growth for Sustainability 2028. The technologies and insights gained through the development of products for outer space will also be utilized to enhance the reliability of our existing products and services for Earth-based industries."