Sierra Space, NASA redefine Dream Chaser mission

WASHINGTON - Sierra Space and NASA have renegotiated their contract for the Dream Chaser spaceplane that will allow the spacecraft to make its first orbital flight next year as a free flier instead of visiting the International Space Station (ISS), David Szondy writes for New Atlas. Continue reading original article.

7 October 2025 - ChatGPT said: Sierra Space and the National Aeronautics and Space Administraiton (NASA) have revised their Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-2) contract to allow the Dream Chaser spaceplane to make its first orbital flight in 2026 as an independent "free flier," rather than a cargo vehicle bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

Originally awarded in 2016, the CRS-2 contract called for Sierra Space to conduct at least seven ISS resupply missions using Dream Chaser and its expendable Shooting Star cargo module. However, technical delays and shifting priorities have led to a major program change. Dream Chaser’s complex propulsion system - capable of switching between low, medium, and high thrust by transitioning from hydrogen peroxide to a peroxide-and-RP-1 fuel mixture - has been a key factor behind schedule setbacks and certification delays for ISS operations.

“Dream Chaser represents the future of versatile space transportation and mission flexibility,” said Fatih Ozmen, Executive Chair at Sierra Space. “This transition provides unique capabilities to meet the needs of diverse mission profiles, including emerging and existential threats and national security priorities that align with our acceleration into the Defense Tech market. Together with NASA, we are seeking to preserve the exceptional potential of Dream Chaser as a national asset, ensuring its readiness for the next era of space innovation.”

