Etihad Cargo partners with LODD Autonomous to test hybrid VTOL aircraft in UAE operations

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has signed an agreement with LODD Autonomous to explore the use of hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft in its UAE operations. The collaboration will evaluate how the "Hili" hybrid VTOL platform can complement conventional cargo fleets by providing short-range, autonomous capacity.

The Hili hybrid-electric VTOL has a maximum takeoff weight of nearly 3,000 pounds and a maximum payload of approximately 550 pounds. It can carry two Euro pallets in a 95-cubic-foot cargo bay measuring 106 inches long, 37 inches wide, and 41 inches high. The aircraft has a maximum speed of 138 miles per hour and a cruise speed of 115 miles per hour. Its service ceiling is 14,000 feet, with a maximum takeoff altitude of 8,200 feet. It has a maximum climb rate of 1,180 feet per minute, and as a VTOL aircraft, it requires no takeoff or landing distance. The Hili has a wingspan of 39 feet, a total length of 29 feet, and a height of 10 feet. Its operational range is 186 miles plus 30 minutes of reserve.

Etihad Cargo officials said the initiative aligns with the company’s goal of identifying new methods to enhance air cargo connectivity within the UAE. The trial will also examine the feasibility of adding hybrid VTOL aircraft to the carrier’s future fleet.

LODD Autonomous, based in Abu Dhabi, develops automation and AI-based logistics systems designed to reduce operational costs and emissions. The company said the Hili platform was developed to address challenges in middle-mile logistics by enabling direct air routes between hubs and warehouses, particularly for high-value or time-sensitive shipments such as pharmaceuticals and industrial components.

The agreement represents an initial step toward assessing the potential of hybrid and autonomous air systems in the UAE’s logistics sector.