Bye Aerospace selects magniX Samson batteries to power its eFlyer 2 prototype

Summary Points:

Bye Aerospace has selected magniX’s Samson batteries to power the eFlyer 2 prototype, a two-seat all-electric training aircraft.

The first flight of the eFlyer 2 prototype is scheduled for early 2026.

The collaboration builds on magniX’s July partnership with Robinson to develop an electric helicopter demonstrator, highlighting the adoption of Samson batteries across aerospace platforms.

Bye Aerospace focuses on certification, flight efficiency, and infrastructure integration.

EVERETT, Wash. - magniX, an Everett, Wash.-based company developing electric aviation powertrains and batteries, said Bye Aerospace in Denver has chosen its Samson battery product to power the eFlyer 2 aircraft prototype. Bye Aerospace has ordered Samson batteries for the first flight of the two-seat, all-electric training aircraft, scheduled for early 2026.

magniX says its Samson batteries offer high energy density and more than 1,000 full-depth discharge cycles, and patented safety technologies. They are engineered to simplify aircraft integration while enabling longer ranges, higher payloads, and greater time in service. The batteries are also scalable for defense, industrial, and stationary energy storage applications.

Bringing the electric age to flight training

"The selection of magniX as the new battery provider for the eFlyer 2 aircraft prototype demonstrates the trust that leading companies such as Bye Aerospace are placing in Samson as the safest, most advanced battery system for electric aviation," said Reed Macdonald, CEO of magniX. "We look forward to the first flight and to building a deep partnership with Bye Aerospace, which is doing tremendous work in demonstrating the technological and commercial potential of electric aircraft."

The order follows magniX’s July announcement of a partnership with Robinson to develop an electric helicopter demonstrator based on the R66 model.

"As we approach the first flight of our full-scale eFlyer 2 prototype, Bye Aerospace is proud to lead the next generation of pilot training with disruptive, all-electric aircraft technology," said Rod Zastrow, CEO of Bye Aerospace. "This milestone marks a critical step in our mission to deliver dramatically lower operating costs, enhanced reliability, and sustainable performance for flight schools. Our collaboration with magniX during the eFlyer 2 prototype phase brings together our innovative airframe with magniX’s proven electric power systems, laying the foundation for a cleaner, more efficient future in aviation training."